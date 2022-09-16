How To Implement Cisco ISE in Your Network – Complete Guide

Cisco ISE is a powerful Network Access Control (NAC) solution that allows you to manage and secure your network using several methods, including 802.1X authentication for authenticating clients against an enterprise’s wired or wireless networks; posture assessment which helps detect dangerous devices on the system before they can be exploited by malware, etc., guest access allowing visitors from outside sources into areas only allowed with proper credentials. Cisco ISE training will show you how to configure and implement this powerful solution in your network. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive guide on how to implement Cisco ISE in your network.

Installing and Configuring Cisco ISE

In order to use the full functionality of your network, you must first install and configure Cisco ISE. The installation process is straightforward, with either GUIs or CLI options available for completion; after installing it on the computer system, you will need to set up some basic settings like adding devices into its inventory list (which helps us identify any problems more quickly), setting authentication policies so they can be used when needed most within user groups, etc.

Adding Devices

Before using Cisco ISE, you must add devices to the platform. This can be done by going to the “Device Management” section of the web interface and clicking “Add Device.” You will then need to enter the IP address, hostname, and credentials for each device you want to add. Once you have added all the devices, you must create a device group. This can be done by going to the “Device Groups” section and clicking “Add Device Group.” You will then need to enter a name for the group and add the devices you want to include.

Creating User Groups

The next step in configuring Cisco ISE is to create user groups. This can be done by going to the “User Administration” section of the web interface and clicking “Add User Group.” You will then need to enter a name for the group and add the users you want to be included in it. Once you have created the user group, you need to assign an access policy. This can be done by going to the “Policies” section and clicking “Add Policy.” You will then need to select the user group to that you want to apply the policy and choose the desired settings.

Configuring Authentication Policies

The final step in configuring Cisco ISE is to configure authentication policies. This can be done by going to the “Authentication” section of the web interface and clicking “Add Policy.” You will then need to select the user group to which you want to apply the policy and choose the desired settings. Once you have saved the authentication policy, it will be enforced when users attempt to connect to the network.

Testing and troubleshooting Cisco ISE

Once you have Cisco ISE configured, you will need to test it to ensure it is working properly. This can be done by connecting to the network and attempting to authenticate. If you can authenticate successfully, then Cisco ISE is working properly. You will need to check the logs to troubleshoot the issue if you cannot authenticate.

Now that you know how to install and configure Cisco ISE, it’s time to put it to work in your network. The next step is to test and troubleshoot the system to ensure it is working properly. By following the steps in this guide, you should be able to get Cisco ISE up and running in your network without any problems.

