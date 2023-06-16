The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Personality plus sad eyes! This is a winning combination for a fast adoption and I suspect Buffy knows it!

Buffy came bounding into our makeshift studio (conference room) and just wanted to know what was going on. She stood up on her hind legs to check out the microphones, went on a scavenger hunt for Jimmy the office cat (Jimmy was none too pleased), and made the rounds of the people in the room and spread the love!

Buffy is a Bagel–or a Basset Hound/Beagle mix and she is 3-years old. She has basset hound ears and basset hound big, honkin feet, but she is a beagle in the middle. She is super sociable and gets along with other dogs, kids, all types of people and cats–if they’ll have her.

After our recording session, we went for a walk and she loves to be outside to see all there is to see. But here’s a fair warning, she likes to lead and has some muscle to do it. So before letting the toddler walk Buffy, she could use some leash training to refresh her memory!

But look at that face!!!!!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Buffy?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

