June 16, 2023
Annapolis, US 76 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Gun Locks Coming to More Libraries 78th Annual Rotary Cab Feast Scheduled for August 4th The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Sweet Leda Coming Up at Tides & Tunes Aldi Latest Grocery Coming to Annapolis
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Personality plus sad eyes! This is a winning combination for a fast adoption and I suspect Buffy knows it!

uffy came bounding into our makeshift studio (conference room) and just wanted to know what was going on. She stood up on her hind legs to check out the microphones, went on a scavenger hunt for Jimmy the office cat (Jimmy was none too pleased), and made the rounds of the people in the room and spread the love!

Buffy is a Bagel–or a Basset Hound/Beagle mix and she is 3-years old. She has basset hound ears and basset hound big, honkin feet, but she is a beagle in the middle. She is super sociable and gets along with other dogs, kids, all types of people and cats–if they’ll have her.

After our recording session, we went for a walk and she loves to be outside to see all there is to see. But here’s a fair warning, she likes to lead and has some muscle to do it. So before letting the toddler walk Buffy, she could use some leash training to refresh her memory!

But look at that face!!!!!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Buffy?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Previous Article

Sweet Leda Coming Up at Tides & Tunes

 Next Article

78th Annual Rotary Cab Feast Scheduled for August 4th

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu