Estonian Dance Troupe to perform at Annapolis High School

| October 21, 2019, 10:22 AM

The Märt Agu Estonian Dance Troupe will present a free performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the Annapolis High School, 2700 Riva Road.

The Estonian folk-dance troupe consists of young men and women from different backgrounds who are joined by their love for folk dancing.

Mr. Märt Agu, the artistic director of the group, is a well-known Estonian choreographer who has focused his career on folk dance. He has revived old dances, teaches classical folk dancing and also creates “new” folk dances based on centuries-old tradition.  He has been the artistic director of Estonian Dance Festival, a huge festival held every 5 years that brings together the country’s best folk dancers.

The free performance is sponsored by World Artists Experiences in partnership with the Embassy of Estonia.  Maryland is a Sister State of Estonia.  Annapolis is a Sister City of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.

WAE is a non-profit organization which bridges international understanding through citizen and cultural diplomacy.  For additional information see the WAE website at www.WorldArtists.org 

