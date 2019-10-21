Estonian Dance Troupe to perform at Annapolis High School

The Märt Agu Estonian Dance Troupe will present a free performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the Annapolis High School, 2700 Riva Road.

The Estonian folk-dance troupe consists of young men and women from different backgrounds who are joined by their love for folk dancing.

Content Continues Below

Mr. Märt Agu, the artistic director of the group, is a well-known Estonian choreographer who has focused his career on folk dance. He has revived old dances, teaches classical folk dancing and also creates “new” folk dances based on centuries-old tradition. He has been the artistic director of Estonian Dance Festival, a huge festival held every 5 years that brings together the country’s best folk dancers.

The free performance is sponsored by World Artists Experiences in partnership with the Embassy of Estonia. Maryland is a Sister State of Estonia. Annapolis is a Sister City of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.

WAE is a non-profit organization which bridges international understanding through citizen and cultural diplomacy. For additional information see the WAE website at www.WorldArtists.org

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB