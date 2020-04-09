Second home invasion reported within same week at Bay Ridge Gardens

The Annapolis Police are investigating a second home invasion at the Bay Ridge Gardens apartment community within the week. The first one was reported here on April 7, 2020.

Content Continues Below

The latest happened between midnight on April 5, 2020 and 1:00am on April 6th in the unit block of Bens Drive. An adult female victim reported that a suspect forced open the rear door to the apartment and entered with other subjects. The subjects assaulted the female victim and left the scene.

This invasion actually happened the evening prior to the one reported on April 7, 2020 and was delayed in reporting by the victim.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB