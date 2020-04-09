“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Second home invasion reported within same week at Bay Ridge Gardens

| April 09, 2020, 02:56 PM

Rams Head

The Annapolis Police are investigating a second home invasion at the Bay Ridge Gardens apartment community within the week.  The first one was reported here on April 7, 2020.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

The latest happened between midnight on April 5, 2020 and 1:00am on April 6th in the unit block of Bens Drive. An adult female victim reported that a suspect forced open the rear door to the apartment and entered with other subjects.  The subjects assaulted the female victim and left the scene.

This invasion actually happened the evening prior to the one reported on April 7, 2020 and was delayed in reporting by the victim.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here