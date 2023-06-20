Annapolis Police Reporting Seventh Homicide for 2023

The Annapolis Police Department announced that the victim of a June 15, 2023, shooting has died due to his injuries.

On June 15, 2023, at 10:55 pm, the Annapolis Police Department responded to a call for shots fired. Officers observed a male, later identified as Nelson Poston, 20, of Annapolis, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He was transported to shock-trauma in critical condition.

According to police, they believe that there was an exchange of gunfire. A search warrant was obtained for a residence in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue and a 29-year-old Annapolis resident was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first and second-degree assault, and other related charges.

On June 18, 2023, Mr. Poston succumbed to his wounds and died. This case is now a homicide investigation.

