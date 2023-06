The Annapo;lis Fire Department and Annapolis Police Department are on the scene of the City’s latest shooting.

Just before 11:00 pm on June 15, 2023, Annapolis Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue for a shooting.

The victim, only identified as a male, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. A Maryland State Police helicopter was called to transport him to a regional trauma center. The condition of the victim is unknown.

This story will be updated.

