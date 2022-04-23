Baysox Win With Second Walk-Off Against Akron

The Bowie Baysox walked off the Akron RubberDucks for the second game in a row on Friday night for their fourth-consecutive win. Following a lengthy battle of pitching staffs, Zach Watson raced from first base to home on a line drive single by Dylan Harris, mixed with an error, in the bottom of the ninth to break the 1-1 tie. Bowie’s pitching remained steady throughout, and Gunnar Henderson provided an early spark by homering in his first at bat of the night.

The home team got off to an entertaining start when Henderson cranked his first home run of the season over the right-field fence to gift Bowie with the early 1-0 lead. The Baysox went without for the next seven innings, going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position on the night. Akron tied the game early in the third inning when Marcos Gonzalez lifted his first home run of the season to left field.

Brandon Young, the Baysox starter on the night, turned in a brief, but strong, performance to hold the visitors at bay. Outside of the home run by Gonzalez, Young goaded the RubberDucks into weak contact throughout his four innings of duty, letting up only three total hits. Reliever Cameron Bishop took his place on the mound to start the fifth and offered his own strong performance, as he rattled off six strikeouts in three innings of work, including a string of four consecutive punchouts. Ryan Conroy (W, 1-0) took over in the eighth inning to close the game, stranding three runners in scoring position to maintain the tie.

Xzavion Curry earned the start for Akron this Friday and logged a similarly strong start as Bowie’s Young. Curry piled up a total of eight strikeouts over the course of four and two-thirds relatively uneventful innings but encountered trouble in the fifth when he walked Hudson Haskin with two outs. Akron pulled their man to prevent Bowie from causing further problems, and reliever Kyle Marman put out the fire with a quick strikeout. The RubberDucks would go on to utilize a platoon of rapidly-rotating relievers as Tim Herrin was inserted to start the seventh, and Kevin Kelly would enter the game to take Herrin’s spot in the eighth to hold the Baysox down.

As Kelly climbed the hill for the ninth inning, Bowie got the early favor when Zach Watson was hit by a pitch to start the inning. On an 0-2, Dylan Harris floated a single to the left-field corner, allowing Watson to sprint to third base. When Harris’ hit snuck underneath the glove of Akron’s left fielder, Watson was able to maintain the stride home, scoring the winning run on Julian Escobedo’s error.

The walk-off is Bowie’s fourth-consecutive win and their seventh win in their last eight games. The win also secures the series for Bowie, as they have won two of their first three series of the year. Bowie and Akron continue the set on Saturday at Prince George’s Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

