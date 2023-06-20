Annapolis Police Announce Arrest in Shooting Death of Amari Tydings

The Annapolis Police Department said that a suspect has been arrested in the June 3, 2023, shooting death of Amari Tydings in the Harbor House community in Eastport.

According to a release sent out by the Annapolis Police Department, officers observed a suspect at the shooting scene. That suspect has been identified as a 19-year-old man from Severn, MD.

According to Chief Jackson at the City Council meeting, the suspect was arrested on June 9, 2023, by US Marshals in Glen Burnie and is charged with First Degree Murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, and possession of a regulated firearm while under 21.

The suspect is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

