Annapolis Police Come Up Empty Handed in Underaged Drinking Check

The Annapolis Police Department came up empty-handed in a recent check of businesses for serving alcohol to minors.

On Monday, June 26th, the Annapolis Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks of establishments that hold liquor licenses in the City of Annapolis. 

During this operation, 12 establishments were checked for compliance regarding serving alcohol to minors. All 12 establishments were found to be compliant.

COMPLIANT:

  1. 49 West, 49 West St
  2. Carrol’s Creek Cafe, 410 Severn Av
  3. Dock Shop, 410 Severn Av
  4. Picante Annapolis, 48 West St
  5. Forward Brewing, 418 Fourth St
  6. Fox’s Den, 179B Main St
  7. Lewnes’ Steakhouse, 401 Fourth St
  8. Little Italy Annapolis, 1411B Forest Dr
  9. Middleton Tavern, 2 Market Space
  10. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 301 Severn Av
  11. Sammy’s Italian Pizza Kitchen, 1007A Bay Ridge Av
  12. Vida Taco Bar, 200 Main St

Annapolis Police Make Arrest After Weekend Home Invasion and Sexual Assault

