Annapolis Police Come Up Empty Handed in Underaged Drinking Check

The Annapolis Police Department came up empty-handed in a recent check of businesses for serving alcohol to minors.

On Monday, June 26th, the Annapolis Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks of establishments that hold liquor licenses in the City of Annapolis.

During this operation, 12 establishments were checked for compliance regarding serving alcohol to minors. All 12 establishments were found to be compliant.

COMPLIANT:

49 West, 49 West St Carrol’s Creek Cafe, 410 Severn Av Dock Shop, 410 Severn Av Picante Annapolis, 48 West St Forward Brewing, 418 Fourth St Fox’s Den, 179B Main St Lewnes’ Steakhouse, 401 Fourth St Little Italy Annapolis, 1411B Forest Dr Middleton Tavern, 2 Market Space Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 301 Severn Av Sammy’s Italian Pizza Kitchen, 1007A Bay Ridge Av Vida Taco Bar, 200 Main St

