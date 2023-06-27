Annapolis Police Make Arrest After Weekend Home Invasion and Sexual Assault

The Annapolis Police Department has arrested an Annapolis man in an armed home invasion that happened this past weekend.

On Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 4:00 am, the Annapolis Police Department responded to a call for an armed home invasion in the 100 block of Obery Court in Annapolis.

The adult female victim reported that the suspect (a 35-year-old male from Annapolis), entered her home without permission and assaulted her, striking her with a handgun and strangling her. He also threatened to kill her and the children in the home and sexually assaulted her.

After some time, she escaped the home with her children and went to the police station. When officers checked the home, the suspect had already fled the area, stealing items from the home.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for him, and on Sunday, June 25, 2023, he was located and arrested and charged with home invasion, first-degree assault, first-degree rape, and 15 related charges.

He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

