Where to Buy Migraine Glasses and Why You Might Need Them

Are you among the more than 39 million Americans suffering from migraines? If so, you may consider buying a pair of migraine glasses. Specialized spectacles can provide significant relief from the intense pain and other symptoms associated with chronic headaches.

Migraine headaches are an incredibly common – yet often misdiagnosed – neurological disorder affecting millions worldwide. Common symptoms include sensitivity to light, sound, smell, and touch and a persistent throbbing in the head or neck area.

Until recently, migraine sufferers have had few options when it comes to treatment or prevention methods. However, one solution that has gained traction in recent years is the use of migraine glasses. Not sure what these are or where to buy them? Read on to discover why they might be right for you and how to get your own pair!

What Are Migraine Glasses?

Migraine glasses are special eyeglasses that reduce migraine symptoms, such as pain and nausea. They work by blocking certain light spectrums from entering the eyes so that only safe bright light levels enter the eye. The lenses of these glasses often contain polarized filters to reduce glare further. Many people report relief when wearing these glasses, and some even say that the reduction in pain is significant.

Why You Need Migraine Glasses

If you’re tired of squinting your eyes from the sun or experiencing headaches and nausea every time you feel exposed to bright lights, then migraine glasses could be the answer. In this section, we explore why migraine glasses are a must-have for anyone suffering from specific symptoms of these headaches.

Reduce Headaches and Nausea Caused by Bright Lights

Migraines can manifest with debilitating head pain and intense sensitivity to light and sound. Wearing migraine glasses blocks harsh blue light rays that provoke migraines, preventing headaches and nausea.

Furthermore, Migraine glasses provide similar protection against ultraviolet (UV) radiation that sunglasses offer in defending against UVA/B exposure but provide additional wavelength coverage against harmful blue light exposure.

Increase Visual Clarity and Focus

Research suggests that wearables like migraine glasses can help improve visual performance and clarity over time while protecting your eyes from the harmful effects associated with digital devices.

When looking at any screen device, specifically phone screens and computer monitors, wearing these protective lenses can prevent strain on your eyes caused by overexposure to short-wavelength visible light (blues). This means that migraine glasses can help you stay focused on your task for more extended periods, reducing fatigue and improving productivity overall.

Cover a Variety of Lenses

Migraine glasses come in various options offering a wide selection of lens colors, including rose gold, matte black frames with neon yellow lenses, and pastel green lenses with silver frames – to name a few!

Whether you’re looking for something subtle or want to make a statement with your eyewear choice, there’s an option available for everyone. So you really have some creative freedom when selecting which pair is right for you!

Improve Your Mood and Sleep Pattern

It’s well-known that blue light plays an important role in our circadian rhythm – keeping us alert during the day and encouraging sleepiness at night.

Overexposure to blue light through electronic devices such as tablet computers and LED lighting makes people stay awake much later than usual. Thus disrupting their natural circadian cycle and leading to poor sleeping patterns.

Wearing migraine glasses helps provide relief from extended digital device use by cutting out most of the potentially disruptive short-wavelength visible lights. It provides better control over our cycles, so we gain more energy throughout the day while having improved feelings related to relaxing better into a natural, restful sleep.

Reduces the Need for Medication

Though migraine glasses alone may not eliminate the need for medication, they may work with medication or other treatments to relieve severe headache pain and other migraine symptoms.

Where to Get Migraine Glasses

If you want to try out migraine glasses, the first step should be to talk with your eye doctor about your options. Your doctor can guide you to the types and brands of lenses that would be best suited for your needs.

There are plenty of online retailers that now sell specialized migraine glasses. When shopping around online, make sure to read reviews from other customers and compare prices across different stores to get the best deal possible!

If possible, visiting a store near yourself offering in-person fitting services for migraine glasses is often worth visiting. This way, you’ll be able to try out various styles, shapes, and sizes before committing to buying one pair over another – allowing you to find the perfect fit!

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, if you’re suffering from frequent migraines, then migraine glasses could be an excellent solution for easing some of your symptoms without relying on painkillers or invasive treatments such as Botox injections.

As long as you take care to ensure that your prescription is correct before wearing them regularly so as not to damage your eyesight further, these eyeglasses can be an effective tool in reducing both short-term and long-term migraine discomfort – giving you fewer headaches over time!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

