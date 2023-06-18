AACPS’ Superintendent Releases Plan Forward

Following through on a promise made when he was hired, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell has released his Post-Entry Plan, a document that assesses input from thousands of students, staff, parents, guardians, community members and others gleaned since his arrival in August.

The 16-page document is categorized by the five goals laid out in Dr. Bedell’s Entry Plan when he arrived in Anne Arundel County Public Schools after six years as Superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools. Those goals are:

Developing unified school district governance

Ensuring an intentional focus on instructional programming

Increasing organizational effectiveness and efficiency

Creating a culture of trust through action

Establishing trust and confidence from the community at large

“This document summarizes what I’ve learned since embarking on my tenure and begins to chart a clearer, more innovative path forward to a place where every student is embraced, where opportunities are created and expanded, and where we focus on bringing to reality five key ideals for everyone involved in our school district: kindness, acceptance, access, equity, and inclusion,” Dr. Bedell said.

Information in the document will be used in the creation of the school system’s new Strategic Plan. Work on that plan will be guided by a consultant and will begin shortly.

The Post-Entry Plan is below and will also be available in county library branches.

