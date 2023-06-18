June 18, 2023
Annapolis, US 83 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
AACPS’ Superintendent Releases Plan Forward Gaelic Storm and Comedian Robert KleinHeaded to Rams Head On Stage How Does Maryland Approach International Business Within its Borders? Managing Finances and Legal Matters: Practical Tips for Caring for an Aging Parent How to Create Stunning Photo Books of Annapolis
Local News

AACPS’ Superintendent Releases Plan Forward

Following through on a promise made when he was hired, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell has released his Post-Entry Plan, a document that assesses input from thousands of students, staff, parents, guardians, community members and others gleaned since his arrival in August.

The 16-page document is categorized by the five goals laid out in Dr. Bedell’s Entry Plan when he arrived in Anne Arundel County Public Schools after six years as Superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools. Those goals are:

  • Developing unified school district governance
  • Ensuring an intentional focus on instructional programming
  • Increasing organizational effectiveness and efficiency
  • Creating a culture of trust through action
  • Establishing trust and confidence from the community at large

“This document summarizes what I’ve learned since embarking on my tenure and begins to chart a clearer, more innovative path forward to a place where every student is embraced, where opportunities are created and expanded, and where we focus on bringing to reality five key ideals for everyone involved in our school district: kindness, acceptance, access, equity, and inclusion,” Dr. Bedell said.

Information in the document will be used in the creation of the school system’s new Strategic Plan. Work on that plan will be guided by a consultant and will begin shortly.

The Post-Entry Plan is below and will also be available in county library branches.

postentryplanDownload

Previous Article

Gaelic Storm and Comedian Robert KleinHeaded to Rams Head On Stage

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu