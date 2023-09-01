September 1, 2023
Annapolis, US 77 F
Homestead Gardens
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Welcome to this week’s Canines & Crosstreks. This week, we’re joined by two senior doggos just looking for a forever home. Please meet Lulu and Bash!

Shelters all over the country are overflowing with dogs but the SPCA of Anne Arundel County has some of the cutest pups!

Today we meet two of them Lulu and Bash! Two more “mature” guests of the SPCA that are looking for a great home because their humans were not able to take them to their next home.

Up first was Lulu–she is a 2-year-old Beagle Mix who is just content with whatever comes her way. She likes people, dogs, cats, and scratches on her back. She is very well-mannered and has a chill temperament. Her humans lost their home and were unable to care for her so they surrendered her in hopes of finding a home that has some love to spare for a loyal companion.

With a similar story, Bash finds himself a guest of the SPCA. His humans were moving to a new place that did not accept animals. Now Bash is an 8-year-old Corgi-Jack Russell Terrier mix, and that is an odd combination for sure. Bash has the body of a Corgi but the head and face of a large Jack Russell. He is very spry for an 8-year-old and gets along with everyone as well. I looked under the table and he was having a blast rolling and rubbing on the carpet. ANd that one ear that pops up all the time!

The best thing about adopting an older dog is that they are not puppies! No crate training. No middle-of-the-night walks. No obedience training. No housetraining. They know the drill and are ready to go. Of course, there will be SOME training to get used to your home and your rules, but a lot of the work with a puppy is already done! Both Bash and Lulu are great on leashes. They had no issue following the few commands we threw their way!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Bash or Lulu? I mean look at those faces!

And yes, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County is starting to plan for the 2023 version of Lights on the Bay and is looking for sponsors. This may be a perfect opportunity if you’d like to get your name in front of tens of thousands of area residents. More information is here!

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Previous Article

Blondie, Leann Rimes, Patty Griffin, Marty Stuart to Headline 2nd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

