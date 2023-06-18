June 18, 2023
Annapolis, US 83 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
AACPS’ Superintendent Releases Plan Forward Gaelic Storm and Comedian Robert KleinHeaded to Rams Head On Stage How Does Maryland Approach International Business Within its Borders? Managing Finances and Legal Matters: Practical Tips for Caring for an Aging Parent How to Create Stunning Photo Books of Annapolis
Life In The Area

Gaelic Storm and Comedian Robert KleinHeaded to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Danger Bird: A Tribute to Neil Young 

Sunday, September 3

8pm | $20 adv / $25 DOS

The Crane Wives 

Saturday, October 14

1pm | $15 adv / $18.50 DOS

*All Ages Matinee

Nik West 

Sunday, October 15

8pm | $29.50

Comedian Robert Klein 

Saturday, October 28

8pm | $39.50

Gaelic Storm 

Wednesday, November 1

8pm| $45

Jon McLaughlin: 2023 Holiday Tour 

Friday, December 15

8pm| $28.50

**VIP Meet & Greet Add-On Available  =

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

06/18 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

06/19 AMFM Presents In The Vane of Chuck Berry

06/20 Jimmie Vaughan w. Billy Thompson

06/21 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

06/22 Spyro Gyra

06/23 Marc Broussard w. Mutlu

06/24 Marc Broussard w. Max Muscato

06/25 Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown & Davy Knowles

06/25 Rams Head Presents Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro Ach & Oy: A Considered Cabaret at Maryland Hall

06/26 Rams Head Presents Sergio Mendes at Maryland Hall 

06/28 Ally Venable

06/29 Malina Moye w. Lower Case Blues

06/30 Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Stevie Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan

07/01 Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel & Maggie Rose: Live in Concert

07/05 Garrison Keillor Tonight

07/06 Acoustic Alchemy

07/07 Liliac

07/08 Michael Franks

07/09 Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band: The Songs of John Prine w/ Scarlett Egan

07/10 Les Dudek

07/11 Albert Bouchard’s Imaginos

07/14 Steep Canyon Rangers

07/15 Colin Quinn: Small Talk

07/16 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

07/17 28 Years of Son Volt: Performing Songs of Trace & Doug Sahm w/ Peter Bruntnell

07/18 Jefferson Starship

07/19 The High Kings: XV Tour

07/20 Rams Head Presents The Brian McKnight 4 at Maryland Hall

07/21 + 22 Tab Benoit

07/25 Yachtley Crew

07/26 Adam Ezra Group

07/27 Rams Head Presents Los Lobos at Maryland Hall

07/27 War Hippies

07/28 Art Sherrod Jr

07/29 The Doobie Others

07/30 Anders Osborne Duo (All Ages Matinee) 

07/30 The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

07/31 Great Southern (Endorsed by Dickey Betts)

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Previous Article

How Does Maryland Approach International Business Within its Borders?

 Next Article

AACPS’ Superintendent Releases Plan Forward

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu