Gaelic Storm and Comedian Robert KleinHeaded to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Danger Bird: A Tribute to Neil Young

Sunday, September 3

8pm | $20 adv / $25 DOS

The Crane Wives

Saturday, October 14

1pm | $15 adv / $18.50 DOS

*All Ages Matinee

Nik West

Sunday, October 15

8pm | $29.50

Comedian Robert Klein

Saturday, October 28

8pm | $39.50

Gaelic Storm

Wednesday, November 1

8pm| $45

Jon McLaughlin: 2023 Holiday Tour

Friday, December 15

8pm| $28.50

**VIP Meet & Greet Add-On Available =

UPCOMING SHOWS:

06/18 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

06/19 AMFM Presents In The Vane of Chuck Berry

06/20 Jimmie Vaughan w. Billy Thompson

06/21 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

06/22 Spyro Gyra

06/23 Marc Broussard w. Mutlu

06/24 Marc Broussard w. Max Muscato

06/25 Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown & Davy Knowles

06/25 Rams Head Presents Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro Ach & Oy: A Considered Cabaret at Maryland Hall

06/26 Rams Head Presents Sergio Mendes at Maryland Hall

06/28 Ally Venable

06/29 Malina Moye w. Lower Case Blues

06/30 Good Stuff: The Music of Sting, Stevie Wonder, Gino Vannelli & Steely Dan

07/01 Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel & Maggie Rose: Live in Concert

07/05 Garrison Keillor Tonight

07/06 Acoustic Alchemy

07/07 Liliac

07/08 Michael Franks

07/09 Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band: The Songs of John Prine w/ Scarlett Egan

07/10 Les Dudek

07/11 Albert Bouchard’s Imaginos

07/14 Steep Canyon Rangers

07/15 Colin Quinn: Small Talk

07/16 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

07/17 28 Years of Son Volt: Performing Songs of Trace & Doug Sahm w/ Peter Bruntnell

07/18 Jefferson Starship

07/19 The High Kings: XV Tour

07/20 Rams Head Presents The Brian McKnight 4 at Maryland Hall

07/21 + 22 Tab Benoit

07/25 Yachtley Crew

07/26 Adam Ezra Group

07/27 Rams Head Presents Los Lobos at Maryland Hall

07/27 War Hippies

07/28 Art Sherrod Jr

07/29 The Doobie Others

07/30 Anders Osborne Duo (All Ages Matinee)

07/30 The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

07/31 Great Southern (Endorsed by Dickey Betts)

