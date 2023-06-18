June 18, 2023
Annapolis, US 72 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Ethics of Gambling: Balancing Personal Freedom with Social Responsibility A Year of Classics at St. John’s. Registration Now Open. AACPS’ Superintendent Releases Plan Forward Gaelic Storm and Comedian Robert KleinHeaded to Rams Head On Stage How Does Maryland Approach International Business Within its Borders?
Local News

A Year of Classics at St. John’s. Registration Now Open.

St. John’s College has announced that registration is open for the Year of Classics seminar series. Year of Classics is a nine-month journey with fellow lovers of intellectual inquiry who examine together great works inspired by the ideals and curriculum of the St. John’s College program, based on the premise that the “books are the most important teachers.” The seminars, led by faculty, begin with an opening question and move into a respectful, cooperative dialogue among participants. Participants invariably find that discussion with others offers surprising new insights and deepens the reading they did on their own. 

“Year of Classics is an opportunity for anyone to explore the fundamental and perennial questions we ponder daily at St. John’s,” says St. John’s College faculty member Michael Dink, who will lead the sessions in Washington, D.C. “In times where it can feel hard to have a real conversation, these seminars offer a space for us to come together and explore the meaning, cost, limits, and possibilities of human freedom.” 

Seminars will explore the theme of “Freedom and Bondage,” including readings from Homer, Aristotle, Epictetus, William Shakespeare, Martin Luther, Jean-JacquesRousseau, Herman Melville, Frederick Douglass, and Rita Dove.  

Year of Classics seminars meet monthly from September through May online, at times convenient for those across various time zones, or in person on the St. John’s College Annapolis campus or at the Cosmos Club in Washington, D.C. Tuition ranges from $820 to $1,400 for nine seminars, and generous tuition discounts are available for educators. For more information and to register, visit sjc.edu/year-classics

In addition to Year of Classics, St. John’s offers a slate of non-degreed seminars that are open to the public. Each July, participants come together online or in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for weeklong seminars at Summer Classics. To learn more or to register for one of the remaining spaces, visit sjc.edu/summer-classics. Later in the year, Winter Classics provides an opportunity for weeklong seminars online. Registration for Winter Classics will open in November 2023. 

Previous Article

AACPS’ Superintendent Releases Plan Forward

 Next Article

The Ethics of Gambling: Balancing Personal Freedom with Social Responsibility

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu