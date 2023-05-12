Two Teens Arrested After Stealing Car and Striking Police Officer

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, both from Glen Burnie, were arrested early this morning after an attempt to steal a vehicle ended up with an Anne Arundel County Police Officer at the R. Adams Cowley Shock-Trauma Center in Baltimore.

On May 12, 2023, at approximately 2:00 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft in progress on Americana Circle in Glen Burnie.

Officers located the vehicle occupied by three males, and as one of the officers got out of his patrol car, the stolen vehicle accelerated, striking the officer and pinning him between the stolen vehicle and his patrol car. The officer was thrown into the air as the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Officers located the stolen vehicle a short distance away in the area of Manning Road and Saunders Way, unoccupied.

Additional responding officers were able to locate two of the juvenile suspects quickly.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department transported the officer to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

