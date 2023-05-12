May 12, 2023
Annapolis, US 77 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
How To Build A Strong Team Dynamic Among Your Coworkers Annapolis Maritime Museum Announces 2023 Tides & Tunes Concert Series Two Teens Arrested After Stealing Car and Striking Police Officer Healing Conversations:  Explore & Protect LGBTQIA+ Identity Through Art Healing Conversations: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week
Local News

Two Teens Arrested After Stealing Car and Striking Police Officer

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, both from Glen Burnie, were arrested early this morning after an attempt to steal a vehicle ended up with an Anne Arundel County Police Officer at the R. Adams Cowley Shock-Trauma Center in Baltimore.

On May 12, 2023, at approximately 2:00 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft in progress on Americana Circle in Glen Burnie.

Officers located the vehicle occupied by three males, and as one of the officers got out of his patrol car, the stolen vehicle accelerated, striking the officer and pinning him between the stolen vehicle and his patrol car. The officer was thrown into the air as the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Officers located the stolen vehicle a short distance away in the area of Manning Road and Saunders Way, unoccupied.

Additional responding officers were able to locate two of the juvenile suspects quickly.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department transported the officer to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Previous Article

Healing Conversations:  Explore & Protect LGBTQIA+ Identity Through Art Healing Conversations:

 Next Article

Annapolis Maritime Museum Announces 2023 Tides & Tunes Concert Series
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu