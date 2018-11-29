“Herrmann
2018
Daily News Brief | November 29, 2018

Today… Steuart Pittman is shaking up his transition committees after former Fire Chief Roger Simmonds was found to have posted racial based posts on his Facebook page.  Annapolis is launching an Anti Doping Move(meant) in answer to 9 fatal overdoses in the City so far. WBAL-TV11 is digging up dirt on the newest police commissioner in Baltimore. The Annapolis Maritime Museum is looking for volunteers. And Galway Bay is celebrating 20 years in style! And, it’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

