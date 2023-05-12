Healing Conversations:  Explore & Protect LGBTQIA+ Identity Through Art Healing Conversations:

May 12, 2023
Homestead Gardens Spring
 The World Health Organization defines holistic health as one’s physical, mental, and social well-being. Five years ago, the White House attempted to ban transgender individuals from military service, and this year alone, twenty different states introduced “Don’t Say Gay” laws. Under these circumstances, LGBTQIA+ individuals suffer greater loss of family, community, and identity leading to higher rates of suicide and self-harm. This healing conversation brings together LGBTQIA+ focused artists and therapists to discuss art as a vessel for exploring and protecting LGBTQIA+ identities. Learn tools for supporting yourselves and the extended LGBTQIA+ populations in your communities through the healing and protective power of art. 

 We are thrilled to uplift LGBTQIA+ voices here at the Hall. Through open and inclusive dialogue, we can create a welcoming and supportive community for all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The arts have the power to inspire empathy, understanding, and social change, and we look forward to conversations that push the needle forward with our dynamic and diverse audience.

Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

The conversation will be moderated by Jess Romeo (psychiatric nurse), joined by panelists Kalima Young (filmmaker), Nikki Brooks (artist), Susan Knause (architect).

Doors open at 6 PM. The event starts at 7 pm. For more information about panelists and to BUY TICKETS, click here.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

