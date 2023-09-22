September 22, 2023
Annapolis, US 67 F
Compass Rose Theater In Rehearsals for “Sylvia”

Compass Rose Theater, an award-winning and critically acclaimed professional theater and educational nonprofit in Annapolis, is almost ready for the opening night of its upcoming adult comedy Sylvia by A. R. Gurney. The show runs from September 29 to October 29, 2023, at Maryland Hall in the Compass Rose Theater. Two-time Ruby Griffith Award-winner Estelle Miller directs it. Tickets at www.CompassRoseTheater.org.

Sylvia features Greg, a middle-aged, empty-nester tired of his finance job and looking for meaning in his life. He finds an energetic and loveable stray, Sylvia (played by actress Allison Meyer). It is love at first sight. But Greg’s wife is less than happy about the newfound mutt who jumps, slobbers, and takes Greg’s attention away from his marriage. 

About Sylvia, The New York Times wrote, “Dramatic literature is stuffed with memorable love scenes, but none is as immediately delicious and dizzy as the one that begins the redeeming affair in A.R. Gurney’s comedy, SYLVIA…” 

(L-R) Michelle Wittrien as Kate, Jim Murphy as Greg, Allison Meyer as Sylvia. This is what happens when Sylvia gets a hold of Kate’s favorite shoe.  Sylvia runs Sept. 29 – Oct. 29 at Compass Rose Theater in Maryland Hall. Photo by David  Herron for Compass Rose Theater.

The cast includes Jim Murphy (Greg), Michelle Wittrien (Kate), Allison Meyer (Sylvia), and Steven Castrodad Pinzer (triple cast as Phyllis, Leslie, and Tom). The Artistic and Production Team includes Estelle Miller (Director and Set Designer), Barbara Webber (Producer), and Reed Simiele (Stage Manager/Lighting and Sound Designer).

“Sylvia offers us a funny and heartwarming glimpse into what our pets might be saying to us. And, it reminds us how our furry family members comfort us during life’s challenges,” says Barbara Webber, Executive Director of Compass Rose. “You will find yourself laughing and perhaps shedding a tear, undoubtedly loving Sylvia.”

New York Daily News said of Sylvia’s Broadway production, “I can only call it one of the most involving, beautiful, funny, touching and profound plays I have ever seen…” while BackStage reported, “Gurney’s mad comedy is the most endearing good time to trot down the pike in many a moon. Howlingly funny…” 

Since its founding in 2011, Compass Rose Theater has produced more than 50 shows, garnering a Helen Hayes Award for A Chorus Line and five Helen Hayes Award nominations. 

Compass Rose Theater’s 2023-24 season also includes I and You by Lauren Gunderson (November—December 2023), The Gin Game by D.L. Coburn (January—February 2024), and The Music Man by Meredith Willson (March—April 2024).

LOCATION: Compass Rose Theater is at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase St, Third Floor, Annapolis, MD 21401. 

TICKETS: Tickets are $25—$55, available until showtime while supplies last. Ticket prices and availability are subject to change. Reduced prices are offered for students, seniors, military/veterans, and groups of 12 or more. (Sylvia contains strong adult language, and parental guidance is suggested.) Purchase tickets at www.CompassRoseTheater.org or by calling 410-980-6662. 

PERFORMANCE DATES FOR SYLVIA: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. September 29 – October 29, 2023. (Sylvia contains strong adult language).

TRAVEL/PARKING: Compass Rose Theater, Third Floor, 801 Chase St., Annapolis, MD 21401, minutes from downtown Annapolis. Free parking, including for people with disabilities and E.V. An elevator to the third floor is available. 

Annapolis Announces Plans for “Make A Difference Day”

