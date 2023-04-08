SoCo Arts Lab to Host Poet Laureate Maggie Benshaw

SoCo Arts Lab, South County’s newest arts organization and arts destination, located at 312 Deale Road in Tracys Landing, will welcome Annapolis Poet Laureate Maggie Benshaw to read at a kick-off reception to launch SoCo Arts Lab’s new series: Words on The Thirds, a poetry workshop series for poets and would-be poets.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm

During the reception, guests may:

Learn about SoCo Arts Lab’s Words on the Thirds monthly poetry workshop series that begins Wednesday, May 17, 2023, and culminates in a collaborative gallery exhibition in June 2024

Connect with SoCo Arts Lab and its Clay on the Bay program to learn about other opportunities to fine-tune and share creative work

Learn about exciting upcoming community events featuring local artists,

Enjoy SoCo Arts Lab’s current gallery exhibition, Extraordinary Women in South County

In addition to building a vibrant community through the experience and practice of the arts, our goal is best said through the words of 18th century poet Alexander Pope: ‘To wake the souls through tender strokes of art, to raise the genius and to mend the heart.’ We look forward to collaborating with the community. Nancy Murray, Juried Member, SoCo Arts Lab

