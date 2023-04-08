April 8, 2023
Annapolis, US 50 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
SoCo Arts Lab to Host Poet Laureate Maggie Benshaw Local Business Spotlight: The Blue Ribbon Project Broadneck High’s Melissa Quigley Named Health Education Teacher of the Year 3 Tips To Protect Your Teeth From Dental Attrition Bowie Defeats Yard Goats 5-3 to Secure Season Opening Series
Events

SoCo Arts Lab to Host Poet Laureate Maggie Benshaw

SoCo Arts Lab, South County’s newest arts organization and arts destination, located at 312 Deale Road in Tracys Landing, will welcome Annapolis Poet Laureate Maggie Benshaw to read at a kick-off reception to launch SoCo Arts Lab’s new series: Words on The Thirds, a poetry workshop series for poets and would-be poets.

The event will take place on  Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm 

During the reception, guests may:  

  • Learn about SoCo Arts Lab’s Words on the Thirds monthly poetry workshop series that begins Wednesday, May 17, 2023, and culminates in a collaborative gallery exhibition in June 2024 
  • Connect with SoCo Arts Lab and its Clay on the Bay program to learn about other opportunities to fine-tune and share creative work 
  • Learn about exciting upcoming community events featuring local artists, 
  • Enjoy SoCo Arts Lab’s current gallery exhibition, Extraordinary Women in South County 

In addition to building a vibrant community through the experience and practice of the arts, our goal is best said through the words of 18th century poet Alexander Pope: ‘To wake the souls through tender strokes of art, to raise the genius and to mend the heart.’  We look forward to collaborating with the community. 

Nancy Murray, Juried Member, SoCo Arts Lab 

 

Previous Article

Local Business Spotlight: The Blue Ribbon Project
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu