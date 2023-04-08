April 8, 2023
New Shows Announced for Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The All Star Purple Party Prince Tribute Show

Sunday, June 4

8pm | $29.50

Amythyst Kiah

Wednesday, September 27

8pm | $46

Marshall Crenshaw: 40 Years in Showbiz Tour

Saturday, September 30

8pm | $28.50

Four80East

Saturday, October 14

8pm | $39.5

The Secret Sisters

Saturday, October 21

8pm | $25

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

04/08 Bob Schneider w. Ashley Ray

04/09 Carolyn Wonderland

04/11 Rams Head Presents An Evening with Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories at Maryland Hall

04/11 Scott Kirby Band

04/12 Rams Head Presents Little Feat at Maryland Hall

04/12 Trevor Hall

04/13 Booker T. Jones

04/14 Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience

04/15 + 16 Graham Nash: Sixty Years of Songs & Stories

04/20 Average White Band

04/21 The English Beat

04/22 The Steve Morse Band

04/23 DC’s Reflecting Fools feat. former members of The Capitol Steps

04/25 Suzanne Vega

04/27 Joe Pug w. Justin Baker

04/28 The Steeldrivers

04/29 Wheeland Brothers & Of Good Nature

04/30 The Linda Ronstadt Experience

05/02 Oh He Dead

05/05 Vanessa Collier

05/06 The Natural Lines w. The Lighthouse & The Whaler *All Ages Matinee

05/07 Kirk Whalum

05/09 Amy Ray Band w. Becky Warren

05/10 The Quebe Sisters

05/11 The Cream of Clapton Band Presents: The Very Best of Eric Clapton

05/12 The Iguanas

05/13 Honest Lee Soul & Michael McHenry Tribe

05/14 The Outlaws

05/16 Matt Schofield

05/17 Andrew Duhon w. Altameda

05/18 The Gibson Brothers

05/19 Sierra Hull

05/20 Bodeans w. Chris Trapper

05/22 The Lone Bellow w. Lindsay Lou

05/24 Neal Francis

05/25 Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors w. Anson Funderburgh

05/26 Weird Science (Dance Floor)

05/31 Pure Prairie League w. The Porch Delights

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Close Menu