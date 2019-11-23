LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs SMU | November 23, 2019, 3:30pm

NOTE: This is a live blog and will updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

After being on the end of a trouncing (52-20) by Notre Dame last week, Navy (7-2) is ready to take on the Mustangs of SMU (9-1) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

No. 23 (CFP) Navy and No. 21 SMU (AP/Coaches) will meet for the 21st time in a huge American Athletic Conference game. The game is presented by First Command.

If Navy or SMU wins their final two games, they will at least share the AAC West Division title with Memphis. Navy was co-champs with Houston in 2015 and won the West outright in 2016. Memphis owns the tiebreaker over both Navy and SMU and controls its own destiny to the AAC Championship game.

Navy is guaranteed at least four more games this season – SMU (11/23), at Houston (11/30), vs. Army (12/14) and bowl game (TBA). If Navy can win them all, the Mids would tie the school record for wins with 11 (2015). Navy could still get to 12 wins if it wins the AAC West and wins the AAC Championship game.

The March-On of the Brigade of Midshipmen will begin at 3:07 pm.

The National Anthem will take place at 3:17:30 pm, followed by a flyover at the end of the National Anthem

Navy’s 32 seniors will be honored prior to the start of Saturday’s game as part of Senior Day ceremonies. The senior class has posted a 26-23 record (.531) with at least four games remaining.

The following players will be playing their final game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday: Mike Adzima, Carter Bankston, Travis Brannan, Eric Cal, Paul Carothers, Nizaire Cromartie, OJ Davis, Marcus Edwards, David Forney, Joe Goff, Jeremy Griffis, Sion Harrington, Ford Higgins, Jude Hydrick, Walter Little, Tazh Maloy, Elan Nash, Mack Nash, Noruwa Obanor, J.R. Osborn, Malcolm Perry, Michael Pifer, Tyler Pistorio, Jackson Pittman, Mason Plante, Denzel Polk, T.J. Salu, Dave Tolentino, Owen White, Kendel Wright, Aleksei Yaramus and Niko Yaramus

Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 3:33 pm.

At halftime, Cheerleaders of America and the Drum & Bugle Corps will perform

GAME COVERAGE

CBS Sports Network will televise Saturday’s game nationally with John Sadak and Randy Cross upstairs and Sheehan Stanwick Burch on the sidelines.

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and will have pre-game, end-of-quarter, halftime and end of game recorded updates on our podcast. Photos of the action will be handled for us by Glenn A. Miller Photography.

