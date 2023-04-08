Local Business Spotlight: The Blue Ribbon Project

There are some businesses and organizations that should not exist. And The Blue Ribbon Project is one of them.

It’s unfortunate that child abuse, in all forms, is a problem in our society, and the pathway through foster care is a difficult one. Here is where The Blue Ribbon Project comes into play.

Taylor Pyles is the founder and a product of the foster care system in Maryland. He walked the walk, and now he’s talking the talk. From Backpacks of Love which give children some basic possessions they need, to resources, to Mirah’s Closet which allows foster children to “shop” for clothing, to outings and events. The Blue Ribbon Project wants to make a horrible situation as good as possible.

It’s a sobering conversation with some startling information and statistics.

Like all non-profits, they can use help. Volunteer. Donate–cash or items to be placed in a backpack. Sponsor. Please do what you can. We owe it to these children!

Learn more and visit their open house in Crownsville on April 15th!

Have a listen!

