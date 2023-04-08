April 8, 2023
Homestead Gardens Spring
Local Business Spotlight: The Blue Ribbon Project

There are some businesses and organizations that should not exist. And The Blue Ribbon Project is one of them. 

It’s unfortunate that child abuse, in all forms, is a problem in our society, and the pathway through foster care is a difficult one. Here is where The Blue Ribbon Project comes into play.

Taylor Pyles is the founder and a product of the foster care system in Maryland. He walked the walk, and now he’s talking the talk. From Backpacks of Love which give children some basic possessions they need, to resources, to Mirah’s Closet which allows foster children to “shop” for clothing, to outings and events. The Blue Ribbon Project wants to make a horrible situation as good as possible. 

It’s a sobering conversation with some startling information and statistics. 

Like all non-profits, they can use help. Volunteer. Donate–cash or items to be placed in a backpack. Sponsor.  Please do what you can. We owe it to these children!

Learn more and visit their open house in Crownsville on April 15th!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

