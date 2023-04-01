Open House at Chesapeake Arts Center on April 15th

The Chesapeake Arts Center‘s second annual Free Open House takes place on April 15, 2023, from 10-2 pm – World Arts Day – and will feature fun, creative, and interactive activities for all ages focused on arts from around the world. Visitors are invited to explore different arts and cultures through various arts disciplines and activities in CAC’s studios, classrooms, MakerSpace, and theater.

Create Japanese block print postcards; learn about the history of creating with clay (one of the oldest art forms) while making pinch pots and other ceramic projects; compose a Brazilian-inspired painting; and learn about where and why hip hop was invented as you learn some new moves. Watch wheel turning in the ceramics studio, tour the two art exhibitions on display in the galleries, visit the MakerSpace to construct a Chilean rainstick, and stop by the black box theater to watch musical numbers from an upcoming student production of Annie Jr. and a performance by Building Better People Productions. Plus, they will have drawings for door prizes, a raffle, giveaways, and a visit from Blondie’s Doughnuts!

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County are sponsors of the event.

CAC is located at 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD, 21225.

Have a listen to a podcast we did with Donna Anderson a few months ago!

