Police Hope Time May Bring Forth Witnesses In 2-Year-Old Murder of Teen

On Sunday, July 5, 2020, at approximately 12:40 a.m., the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Cananaro Drive, Annapolis, Maryland for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers encountered a large crowd of people from an apparent party taking place. Officers located a male subject, identified as nineteen-year-old Justin Keith Beasley Jr. from North Carolina, with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. Patrol units administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation until relieved by paramedics. Mr. Beasley was transported by the fire department to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers located a second nineteen-year-old male victim who had also been shot in the upper body. That victim was transported to a local trauma center for treatment of his injuries.

The Anne Arundel County Police is aware that members attending the party have information concerning the shooting death of Mr. Beasley and the attempted murder of the other nineteen-year-old male victim.

Detectives believe there are dozens of eyewitnesses to this crime who have yet to come forward.

This is a very active and ongoing investigation as the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

The photographs above are of the victim, Justin Beasley.

