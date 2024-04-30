April 30, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Anne Arundel County Introduces Advanced Fire/Dive Boat for Enhanced Maritime Safety

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department has added a new fire/dive boat, designated as Boat 8 (BT8), to its maritime fleet. The boat, launched on April 25, 2024, from the Annapolis Neck Fire Station – Station 8, is a 26’ Munson center-console aluminum hull vessel. It is the first of three new boats to enter service this year.

Boat 8 has twin 150hp outboards, side scan sonar, and features suited for dive rescue operations. It can accommodate seven passengers and reach a top speed of 43 mph. The boat will be manned by at least two special operations-trained rescue divers, enhancing the department’s capability to handle emergencies on the waterways of Anne Arundel County.

The vessel will be based off Thomas Point Road in Annapolis, near the South River mouth, providing strategic access to the Chesapeake Bay and nearby waterways. Its design is particularly beneficial for navigating the county’s shallower waters.

Later this year, Boat 8 will be joined by two 50’ Metal Shark Defiant NXT Fireboats as part of the department’s ongoing efforts to improve its operational readiness and safety measures across Anne Arundel County’s extensive waterways.

