April 30, 2024
Annapolis, US 77 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Come Out For London Town In Bloom on May 10th E-ZPass Issues Warning Over Scam Texts Asking for Toll Payments Anne Arundel County Introduces Advanced Fire/Dive Boat for Enhanced Maritime Safety What Can You Do With an Emergency Management Degree? Daily News Brief | April 30, 2024
Local News

Come Out For London Town In Bloom on May 10th

Historic London Town and Gardens (London Town) will hold its spring gala, London Town in Bloom, on May 10th from 6 pm to 10 pm on its historic grounds in Edgewater, Maryland. The event raises money to preserve the site’s history and gardens, which attract thousands of visitors each year. 

Gala attendees will enjoy ten acres of pristine gardens, a gorgeous waterfront pavilion, a historic area featuring the historic William Brown House (c. 1760), and sweeping waterfront views. There will be a delicious dinner by Zeffert and Gold, an open bar, silent and live auctions, and dancing the night away.

“London Town in Bloom not only celebrates the beauty of the grounds but also raises funds to support the significant preservation work that we do here at London Town,” said Mickey Love, Executive Director of Historic London Town and Gardens. “It’s through the support of our donors that we can maintain the historic grounds and buildings while also providing programming that inspires a deeper understanding of the past.”

Each year, Historic London Town and Gardens provides educational public programming such as school tours to over 3,000 school students, exhibits, lectures, and fun-filled family events to thousands of residents and visitors. 

Many county businesses, organizations, and individual supporters are sponsoring this year’s benefit, including Teena Grodner & Steve Horvath, Betsy Kirkpatrick-Howat, Rick Knop & Leslee Belluchie, Kelli Kreter, J.J. Bernard Lerch, Laura and Frank Martien, Pamela Obee Sargent, TDS Brochure Distributor, and Eye on Annapolis as a media sponsor.

Additionally, a host of silent and live auction items have been donated in support of the fundraising efforts featuring a set of diamond earrings valued at $1,750 from Zachary’s Jewelers, a framed certified authentic “unsigned” woodblock print by Salvador Dali from the Divine Comedy series (1964), several amazing domestic and international vacation packages from AmFund, and a replica of Thomas Jefferson’s book stand.

London Town in Bloom is an opportunity to raise much-needed funds for public programming, garden maintenance, and historic preservation. Tickets are $175 per person or $325 for a couple. Tickets and information can be found at https://www.historiclondontown.org/gala2024.

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

E-ZPass Issues Warning Over Scam Texts Asking for Toll Payments

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events

ABC Events

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu