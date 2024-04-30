April 30, 2024
Life In The Area

E-ZPass Issues Warning Over Scam Texts Asking for Toll Payments

The Maryland Transportation Authority is alerting all E-ZPass customers about a text message scam targeting tolling agency customers across the United States. This scam involves fraudulent messages claiming to be from “E-ZPass Toll Services,” which direct recipients to a fake website to pay an alleged outstanding toll balance and avoid a late fee. Customers should be aware that this message and the toll account information it provides are not legitimate.

Customers who receive such texts are advised to delete them and avoid clicking on any embedded links. Those who have already clicked the link and provided their information should contact their financial institution and notify E-ZPass of any unauthorized transactions. In Maryland, affected customers can reach out to DriveEzMD at 1-888-321-6824 or via live chat at www.driveezmd.com. In-person customer service centers are also available; locations and hours can be found at https://driveezmd.com/contact-us/.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has recently warned the public about similar fraudulent SMS schemes through a public service announcement. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has logged over 2,000 complaints about such scams, which seem to migrate from state to state and involve nearly identical messages about unpaid tolls.

E-ZPass customers who receive suspicious texts should file a complaint with the IC3 at www.ic3.gov. It is unclear if the phone numbers used in the scam were obtained through a data breach.

E-ZPass Group Executive Director, PJ Wilkins, emphasizes the importance of safeguarding customer information and urges customers to remain vigilant against these types of scams. “We will continue to work with our partnering states to alert our customers of any criminal activity that places them at risk, and we encourage E-ZPass customers to be vigilant in ensuring that their personal and financial information is not compromised by falling prey to these fraudulent schemes.”

