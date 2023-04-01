April 1, 2023
Annapolis, US 61 F
Local Business Spotlight: Annapolis Dragon Boat Club

Warriors! It’s a perfect word to describe the Annapolis Dragon Boat Club members. Each of them goes into battle against breast cancer and builds relationships along the way in a dragon boat.

Today we speak with Joni and Liz about the organization founded by Mike Ashford. We talk about their competition in New Zealand and the healing powers of paddling (not rowing) a dragon boat–physically, mentally, and emotionally. 

Truly a group of remarkable women (mostly) making a difference in the lives of local people fighting cancers.  Be sure to mark the start of their season on your calendar (May 13) to come to their base on Fourth Street in Eastport to see them open the dragon’s eyes for the season!

Have a listen!

Close Menu