April 30, 2024
Annapolis, US 84 F
Homestead Gardens
Feeding Hope Event to Benefit Anne Arundel County Food Bank on May 22nd

The Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB) will hold its third annual Feeding Hope benefit on May 22 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Homestead Gardens in Davidsonville. The event, presented by the Dietrich Family Foundation, benefits the food bank’s work to provide fresh, nutritious food to neighbors in need across Anne Arundel County. Event attendees will be treated to small plates from seven local restaurants and enjoy fine wine, beer, and cocktails and a live band.

“Feeding Hope is a fun evening for a serious cause,” said Ethan Dietrich, founder of the Dietrich Family Foundation. “It is an opportunity to recognize the tremendous work the Anne Arundel County Food Bank does and help it raise funds to continue its mission to alleviate food insecurity in our community.”

Recent estimates find eight percent of county residents (more than 47,000 people) face food insecurity: the lack of consistent access to enough healthy, nutritious food. After 2023 cuts to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (aka “food stamps”), food bank partners operating food, baby and senior pantries have seen increased demand, on average assisting 48,000 neighbors in need each month.

“While inflation has lessened, food prices have remained elevated and many families have difficulty keeping up with food costs,” said AACFB CEO Leah Paley.  “Supporting the food bank, whether by buying a ticket to Feeding Hope, donating your time at our warehouse, or organizing a healthy food drive, helps put nutritious food on the tables of families in need throughout Anne Arundel County.”

Many county businesses and organizations are sponsoring this year’s benefit, including presenting sponsor the Dietrich Family Foundation, premier sponsor and venue host Homestead Gardens; gold sponsors Fence & Deck Connection, Landmark Roofing, Lawn Doctor, Wagner Food Service, and WesBanco; and silver sponsors UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Mark and Nancy Hartzell, Huff Insurance, Katcef Brothers, Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland, Petitbon Alarm Company, Studio 343, Cindy and Tim O’Neill, and Perry, White, Ross, & Jacobson. Eye on Annapolis is Feeding Hope’s media sponsor.

Local restaurants provide in-kind donations of tastings of their specialty food and beverages. Returning favorite Caliente Grill, offering bites of Latin cuisine and margaritas, will be joined by Sprout Annapolis, Preserve, The Golf Club at South River, Cafe Mezzanotte, David’s Restaurant and Bar, Level: A Small Plates Lounge, West End Grill, Westin Annapolis, and The Big Bean. Beer and wine will be provided by Breakthru Beverage Group and Katcef Brothers. Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy music from the Red Betty & the Ruckus.

Feeding Hope is also an opportunity for AACFB to recognize its Hunger Heroes. Honored this year are H. Lawrence Clark (Lifetime Impact), Anne Arundel County Public Schools (Commitment to Service), and Millersville’s Fence & Deck Connection (Community Partner).

Tickets are $75 per person. Tickets and information can be found at www.aafoodbank.org/feeding-hope.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

