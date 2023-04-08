DUOVAU, Brazilian Musicians to Perform Free Concert at Gloria Dei!

World Artists Experiences (WAE), in partnership with the Embassy of Brazil, will present a free live performance of DUOVAU on April 28, 2023, 7:00 pm EDT, at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 461 College Parkway in Arnold.

DUOVAU is a duo of Brazilian musicians, Levi Ramiro and Esdras Rodrigues, who come from different musical traditions and present a canvas portraying the rich musical landscape of Brazil. The repertory in this project takes the listeners through evocative Brazilian musical genres, exploiting their rich, expressive, and rhythmic content and establishing a straight connection with the geographical, social, and cultural aspects of Brazil.

LEVI RAMIRO is a violeiro (viola brasileira player), singer, composer, and luthier. The violabrasileira is a ten-string (5 courses in pairs) guitar made of gourds. Levi has roots in folk music from Brazil; he has won important national music prizes and recorded and performed throughout Brazil, sharing his music with many artists. He is actively engaged as an educator, with a published songbook of his music, and by ministering workshops on the performance and construction of the viola brasileira. ESDRAS RODRIGUES is a rabequeiro [rabeca brasileira (a Brazilian fiddle) player] and a career violinist (the University of Campinas and Boston University) with vast experience with orchestras, chamber music, and teaching (University of Campinas). Esdras has toured in the USA, Germany, Australia, Greece, Mexico, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Additional performances are scheduled in Easton April 26, at Salisbury University on April 27, and in Frostburg on April 30th.

World Artists Experiences is a non-profit organization that fosters transnational and cross-cultural understanding by bridging people and cultures across continents and through shared artistic experiences. More information is available on the WAE website, www.worldartists.org or by email at [email protected]. Donations are appreciated.

