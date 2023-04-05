5 Ways Dialect Coaches Can Assist You

Have you ever watched a movie where the actor is Australian but is delivering dialogue in an American accent for an American film?

Or maybe an actor’s fake accent was so good, you were surprised to hear their real accent in an interview?

These situations show the power of a dialect coach.

Dialect coaches help actors train their voices to sound like native speakers of a certain dialect depending on the needs of the script.

There is a lot that goes into learning a new language, an accent, or even a new dialect so, it is important to have someone coaching you through the subtleties.

Here are five ways dialect coaches can help you and why you might need to hire one for your next project.

1. Perfect Your Accent

The most obvious way a dialect coach can help you is by helping you perfect your acting and accent for a specific dialect or in your overall dialog delivery.

Coaches usually speak more than one language and more than one dialect of each.

This experience can help a speaker of a different language to understand the ways their vowel pronunciations need to change to sound more authentic.

2. Capture The Language Culture

One thing that people often forget is that dialect coaches are very experienced and observant of the way native speakers of a language act.

Dialect coaches are the ones that understand how language exceeds just words and accents and how it’s part of a culture.

This is important to know as translating a sentence is easy but understanding the cultural implications of its meaning is extremely complex.

For example, Italian Dialect Coaches will not only teach you how to say your dialogues in an Italian accent but also stress the importance of using your hands to show emotions.

Native speakers of the language are known for not being able to talk without using gestures, so if you don’t do the same while acting then the authenticity of the project is severely compromised.

3. Perfect The Dubbing

If your project is not in a language that can be understood by most of your audience then the dubbed version of the project is bound to get watch time too.

A dialect coach can help dub the alternate version of the project and make sure that your art is not kept from the rest of the world just because it is in a different language.

Dialect coaches can record the audio files for the actors and can save you money instead of having to hire a native speaker for each language you are planning to dub.

4. Save You From Backlash

An underrated way dialect coaches can assist you is by saving you from any backlash you might face for not delivering on an idea that you promised as a director.

When you have big celebrities in your project and are attempting a project set in a different country or period, you open yourself up to scrutiny. Your project may get the fame it deserves but not for the right reasons.

Many times movies and actors go viral on social media for just how bad the accents in a movie were.

Native speakers are quick to notice everything that you missed and it won’t be long before your project is deemed culturally insensitive.

Your credibility can also be questioned in such a conversation around your project.

5. Hold Workshops For Extras

If you are working on a period piece then you are bound to have lots of extras that also need to be trained in a new accent.

Dialect coaches can hold workshops to mass train extras instead of having to spend on the training of each extra on set.

Conclusion

All in all, the benefits of hiring a dialect coach are countless and can amplify the authentic feel of your project.

If you want to deliver a great experience to your audience then you should not spend another second thinking about whether you need a dialect coach for your project or not.

