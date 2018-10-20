“Women For Schuh” formed to support County Executive’s re-election bid

County Executive Steve Schuh has announced that women leaders from neighborhoods across Anne Arundel County have joined “Women for Schuh” to support his re-election efforts. County Executivehas announced that women leaders from neighborhoods across Anne Arundel County have joined “Women for Schuh” to support his re-election efforts.

“Women for Schuh” is chaired by Tracey Parker-Warren, Esq.

Steve Schuh has elevated women to unprecedented numbers in leadership positions in County government. He has listened and taken action to address issues of particular importance to women, such as equal pay, behavioral health and school safety.” “I am honored to serve as Chair of Women for Schuh,” said Tracey Parker-Warren. “In addition to following through on his promises to reduce taxes and improve public safety and education,has elevated women to unprecedented numbers in leadership positions in County government. He has listened and taken action to address issues of particular importance to women, such as equal pay, behavioral health and school safety.”

Steve Schuh. “I am honored to be supported by women from all parts of the County and all walks of life who give so much of themselves to their families, careers and communities.” “During my time in public service, I have been motivated to level the playing field for women,” said County Executive. “I am honored to be supported by women from all parts of the County and all walks of life who give so much of themselves to their families, careers and communities.”

As County Executive, Steve Schuh has welcomed women into top leadership positions in Anne Arundel County. Forty-three percent of Schuh’s appointees to cabinet positions are women – the most in County history.

“We are so fortunate to have a County Executive like Steve Schuh, who has taken a commendable multifaceted approach to the opioid epidemic by increasing prevention through his “Not My Child” education program for our community, encouraging County health care providers to adopt strict prescription guidelines and holding opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable,” said Lynette Entzian of Lothian.

“Running a government the size of Anne Arundel County requires not only intelligence but a drive for success to meet the wants and needs of a diverse population,” said Maureen Agro of Lake Shore. “I believe Steve Schuh has shown he has the incisive mind and drive needed… to make our County an even better place to live.”

The Women for Schuh Leadership Committee is comprised of women from every corner of Anne Arundel County:

Annapolis: Betty Smith Anderson, Sabra Ladd, Cathy Samaras and Debbie Yatsuk

Arnold: Debbie Hug & Laura Westervelt

Brooklyn Park: Sharon Barke & Angie Rodriguez

Cape St. Claire: Molly DeStefano

Crofton: Janet Greenip

Crownsville: Cindy Hartman

Davidsonville: Julie DeCesaris

Deale: Jessica Rosage

Edgewater: Kelly Rosenthal

Ferndale: Matija Wagner

Friendship: Vicki Weaver

Gambrills: Katie King

Glen Burnie: Linda Smith

Harwood: Linda Strohecker

Jessup: Julie Vogt

Linthicum: Dianne Friel

Lothian: Lynette Entzian

Maryland City: Mary Szyperski

Mayo: Sarah Stringfellow

Millersville: Michele Scardina

Odenton: Trish Heathcote

Parole: Gloria Pantelides

Pasadena: Julie Loane

Lake Shore: Maureen Agro

Riva: Kathe Piera

Riviera Beach: Beth Smith

Severn: Nita Maggio

Severna Park: Kim Aviles

Shady Side: Nica Miano

Tracys Landing: Trish Povlitz

West River: Carol Wayson

For more information about County Executive Steve Schuh’s reelection campaign, visit www.steveschuh.com

Related

Category: NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS