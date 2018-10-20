“Women For Schuh” formed to support County Executive’s re-election bid

County Executive Steve Schuh
has announced that women leaders from neighborhoods across Anne Arundel County have joined “Women for Schuh” to support his re-election efforts.
“Women for Schuh” is chaired by Tracey Parker-Warren, Esq.
“I am honored to serve as Chair of Women for Schuh,” said Tracey Parker-Warren. “In addition to following through on his promises to reduce taxes and improve public safety and education, Steve Schuh
has elevated women to unprecedented numbers in leadership positions in County government. He has listened and taken action to address issues of particular importance to women, such as equal pay, behavioral health and school safety.”
“During my time in public service, I have been motivated to level the playing field for women,” said County Executive Steve Schuh
. “I am honored to be supported by women from all parts of the County and all walks of life who give so much of themselves to their families, careers and communities.”
As County Executive, Steve Schuh has welcomed women into top leadership positions in Anne Arundel County. Forty-three percent of Schuh’s appointees to cabinet positions are women – the most in County history.
“We are so fortunate to have a County Executive like Steve Schuh, who has taken a commendable multifaceted approach to the opioid epidemic by increasing prevention through his “Not My Child” education program for our community, encouraging County health care providers to adopt strict prescription guidelines and holding opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable,” said Lynette Entzian of Lothian.
“Running a government the size of Anne Arundel County requires not only intelligence but a drive for success to meet the wants and needs of a diverse population,” said Maureen Agro of Lake Shore. “I believe Steve Schuh has shown he has the incisive mind and drive needed… to make our County an even better place to live.”
The Women for Schuh Leadership Committee is comprised of women from every corner of Anne Arundel County:
- Annapolis: Betty Smith Anderson, Sabra Ladd, Cathy Samaras and Debbie Yatsuk
- Arnold: Debbie Hug & Laura Westervelt
- Brooklyn Park: Sharon Barke & Angie Rodriguez
- Cape St. Claire: Molly DeStefano
- Crofton: Janet Greenip
- Crownsville: Cindy Hartman
- Davidsonville: Julie DeCesaris
- Deale: Jessica Rosage
- Edgewater: Kelly Rosenthal
- Ferndale: Matija Wagner
- Friendship: Vicki Weaver
- Gambrills: Katie King
- Glen Burnie: Linda Smith
- Harwood: Linda Strohecker
- Jessup: Julie Vogt
- Linthicum: Dianne Friel
- Lothian: Lynette Entzian
- Maryland City: Mary Szyperski
- Mayo: Sarah Stringfellow
- Millersville: Michele Scardina
- Odenton: Trish Heathcote
- Parole: Gloria Pantelides
- Pasadena: Julie Loane
- Lake Shore: Maureen Agro
- Riva: Kathe Piera
- Riviera Beach: Beth Smith
- Severn: Nita Maggio
- Severna Park: Kim Aviles
- Shady Side: Nica Miano
- Tracys Landing: Trish Povlitz
- West River: Carol Wayson
For more information about County Executive Steve Schuh’s reelection campaign, visit www.steveschuh.com
Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!
Related
Category: NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS