Daily News Brief | August 1, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is sponsored by Kegs & Corks Craft Beer and Maryland Wine Festival on August 18. Save $10 on every ticket using the code eoa (lowercase) when you check out!

TICKET LINK

Today… The USNA investigated a suspicious envelope. New firehouse in the Dena was dedicated yesterday. Area saw record breaking rain and now we have no swimming at Sandy Point. The Market House is open to rave reviews. Tune into The Maryland Crabs Podcast tomorrow if you are a college student, recent graduate, or a parent thinking about how to afford college for your kids–I have a solution. Make sure you take advantage of the special discount to Kegs & Corks. And of course we have George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2018, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast