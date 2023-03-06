Baysox Release Promotional Schedule

The Bowie Baysox have announced their full slate of promotions for the 2023 regular season.

With 69 home games scheduled for the 2023 campaign, the promotional schedule features multiple new giveaways and returning favorites, including brand-new bobbleheads featuring COLTON COWSER, GUNNAR HENDERSON, and CONNOR NORBY. Additional giveaways include fanny packs, Hawaiian shirts, and youth Cangrejos Fantasmas hats.

Following a three-game road trip to Hartford to begin the season, Bowie will open their home schedule with Opening Night on Tuesday, April 11 against the Akron RubberDucks. Every fan welcoming the Baysox back to Prince George’s Stadium will receive a MAGNET SCHEDULE to follow along with every game during the season. The new year will also feature the unique COBY MAYO SQUISH PILLOW package on July 16, available for fans purchasing a special ticket package.

One of the most noted and respected events in Minor League Baseball, NAVY NIGHT, returns on Friday, August 4 against Portland, as Prince George’s Stadium will welcome the United States Naval Academy Plebe Summer Class of 2027, while honoring and celebrating their commitment.

The home schedule features 19 FIREWORK SHOWS for fans, including a show on every Saturday home game, five Friday shows, and all three days leading up to the Fourth of July.

Multiple theme nights will be featured this year, with the return of favorites such as STAR WARS NIGHT, the Baysox BAYTOBER FEST AND 1K BEER RUN, and weeknight staples MILITARY APPRECIATION Tuesday, WOOF WEDNESDAY, and HAPPY HOUR on Thursday. KIDS RUN THE BASES will follow every Friday and Saturday game, and all fans can run the bases following every Sunday game.

Fans will get multiple chances as well to see the Baysox in many specialty jerseys and alternate identities. MiLB’s Copa de la Diversión returns, and with it so does Los CANGREJOS FANTASMAS DE CHESAPEAKE, as Bowie will take on their ghostly identity five different times at home this year. The Baysox are also planning a NEW ALTERNATE IDENTITY, that will be announced a later date, paying tribute to some of the culinary culture of Baltimore.

Individual tickets sales for the 2023 season at Prince George’s Stadium will be available starting March 25 at the Baysox Free Family FunFest. Full and Partial Season Ticket packages and Group Tickets are now available. For more information, please call (301) 805-6000 or visit Baysox.com for more information.

