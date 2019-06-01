Hogan is NOT running for President

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that while he will not be a candidate for President in 2020, he is launching a national 501(c)4 advocacy group in order to continue to be a leader in the national conversation about where our nation needs to be headed to ensure a more prosperous, stronger, safer and united America in the years ahead:

“I truly appreciate all of the encouragement I received from people around the nation urging me to consider making a run for President in 2020. However, I will not be a candidate. Instead, I am dedicated to serving my second-term as Maryland Governor and in my new role leading the America’s governors as the incoming Chairman of the National Governors Association. That work is important, and I believe both of those roles will give me the opportunity to make an impact on the direction of my party and our nation.”

“I also want to play a major national role in the years ahead, both within my own party and in the path our country takes. That is why I launched An America United, because I am fed up with the broken and divisive ‘politics as usual’ and know we can do better. We can reject the extremes of both political parties, work to break partisan gridlock, and bring people together to advance bold solutions for all Americans.”

“In Maryland, we have created an environment of trust and cooperation, where the best ideas rise to the top based upon their merit, regardless of which side of the political aisle they come from. Working together, we have achieved real, bipartisan, common-sense solutions to the serious problems facing our state. If we can accomplish that in Maryland, then there is no place in America where these same principles cannot succeed. Let us seek that middle ground where we can all stand together and once again unite America.”

An America United (AnAmericaUnited.org) supports bipartisan, common-sense solutions to create more and better jobs, promotes fiscal responsibility, environmental protection, improving education, and rebuilding America’s decaying and neglected infrastructure.

