John Rodenhausen Named Director of Gift Planning at Community Foundation

John Rodenhausen has been named the new Director of Gift Planning at the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County. In his new role, John is responsible for building and strengthening relationships with current and prospective donors and fund holders, as well as professional advisors, including members of the Anne Arundel Estate Planning Council (AAEPC). He will assist professional advisors with trusts, estate planning, and other deferred gifts to help their clients achieve a lasting philanthropic legacy in the community.

Prior to joining CFAAC, John worked at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) since 1998 and was most recently their Maryland Director of Major Giving, where he managed a large and diverse portfolio of individual, corporate, and foundation prospects and donors and served as a facilitator of CBF’s major gift team strategy. Throughout the ten years he held the position, John successfully raised millions of dollars through donations, grants, and planned gifts to support CBF’s operating budget and three major capital campaigns.

