March 6, 2023
Annapolis, US 47 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
John Rodenhausen Named Director of Gift Planning at Community Foundation Baysox Release Promotional Schedule Reported Annapolis Shooting is Actually Burglary Police Seeking Man Who Pulled Gun at Westfield Annapolis Mall Yes, It’s Time to Start Thinking About Spring Boat Shows!
Police-Fire

Reported Annapolis Shooting is Actually Burglary

A shooting was reported on Royal Street last night; but according to the Annapolis Police, the incident was found to be a burglary.

At approximately 9:30 pm, Annapolis Police Officers responded to a report of breaking and entering in the 900 block of Royal Street.

When they arrived, they located a subject lying on the ground suffering from a wound to his wrist. The subject first stated that he was shot, but that was determined not to be true.

Due to the severity of the wound, an officer applied a tourniquet to the subject’s wrist. The Annapolis Fire Department responded and transported him to shock trauma.  

The resident said that the subject broke into her house via the back window and, while doing so, sliced his wrist. He ran through her apartment and out of the front door, where he collapsed on the ground.

The male subject is in critical condition and will be charged once he’s released from the hospital. 

Previous Article

Police Seeking Man Who Pulled Gun at Westfield Annapolis Mall

 Next Article

Baysox Release Promotional Schedule
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu