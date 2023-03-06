Reported Annapolis Shooting is Actually Burglary

A shooting was reported on Royal Street last night; but according to the Annapolis Police, the incident was found to be a burglary.

At approximately 9:30 pm, Annapolis Police Officers responded to a report of breaking and entering in the 900 block of Royal Street.

When they arrived, they located a subject lying on the ground suffering from a wound to his wrist. The subject first stated that he was shot, but that was determined not to be true.

Due to the severity of the wound, an officer applied a tourniquet to the subject’s wrist. The Annapolis Fire Department responded and transported him to shock trauma.

The resident said that the subject broke into her house via the back window and, while doing so, sliced his wrist. He ran through her apartment and out of the front door, where he collapsed on the ground.

The male subject is in critical condition and will be charged once he’s released from the hospital.

