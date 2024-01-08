January 8, 2024
Severna Park High School Seniors, Ciena Ellis and Matthew Smith, Spearhead ‘Hooked on Hope’ Leadership Project for Cancer Survivors

Two Severna Park High School seniors, Ciena Ellis, and Matthew Smith, have completed their leadership project for the benefit of cancer survivors. Both students were enrolled in the Leadership Institute at Severna Park High School and called their project Hooked on Hope. The students decided to partner with Fish for a Cure, to raise money to help fund the Cancer Survivorship Program at Luminis Health AAMC’s Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Institute

Severna Park’s Leadership Institute is known around the community for the diversity and success of the service projects they lead. In the two years leading up to their last year of Leadership, students are taught essential skills such as time management, presentation skills, and teamwork. Leadership III students choose an organization to partner with to bring positive change into their community and improve their leadership skills.

The Fish for a Cure was founded in 2007 and has raised over $4.5 million. All of those donations have been donated to the Anne Arundel County Medical Center to benefit the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Institute.

The students had set three goals for their project: to raise $300 in monetary donations, to raise awareness, and to sell ﬁve Hooked on Hope sweatshirts. To reach these three goals, the senior leadership students were assigned four sophomore students, also enrolled in the Leadership Institute, to work with them on their project and help them reach their goals.

Daily News Brief Education Local News
County Names New Director of Hispanic/Latino and Multi-Cultural Resources

Save the Date: Hospice 45th Anniversary Celebration

