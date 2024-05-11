Jim Belushi, Gaelic Storm, Ottmar Liebert, Orianthi! Rams Head On Stage–Be There!

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Orianthi

Tuesday, July 30

7:30pm | $55

Peter, Brendan & Jim Mayer

Wednesday, July 31

7:30pm | $35

Adam Ezra Group

Friday, August 16

8pm | $25

Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra

Tuesday, October 8

7:30pm | $45

Technicolor Motor Home

Saturday, October 12

8pm | $28.50

Jim Belushi & The Board of Comedy

Saturday, October 26

6pm & 9pm | $65

Gaelic Storm

Sunday & Monday, November 3 & 4

7:30pm | $45

UPCOMING SHOWS:

05/11 Hawthorne Heights: Behind The Tears Tour w. Bike Routes

05/12 The Bill Withers Experience

05/15 Bodeans

05/16 David Sanborn Jazz Quartet – CANCELLED

05/17 Louisiana Calling feat. The Sonny Landreth Band and The Iguanas

05/18 Sirens of Spring feat. Sweet Leda, Mama’s Black Sheep, & Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz

05/19 Leonid & Friends

05/20 John Hiatt w. Jeff LeBlanc

05/21 Ruth Moody of The Wailin’ Jennys

05/22 Scott Kirby w. Noah Robertson

05/23 The Washington Roast: An Unfiltered Bipartisan-Bashing Politically Incorrect Comedy For The People

05/24 Maggie Rose: No One Gets Out Alive Tour w/ Fancy Hagood

05/25 Lindsey Webster

05/26 Kim Waters

05/28 Mark & Maggie O’Connor

05/30 Anders Osborne

05/31 The Super 70s Concert Experience feat. Super Trans Am

06/01 Comedian Dulce Sloan of The Daily Show

06/02 TUSK: The World’s #1 Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

06/03 Apex Commercial Band feat. Victor Provost

06/04 Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam

06/05 Thee Sinseers & The Altons: Sinseerly Yours Tour w. Benny Trokan

06/06 Chris Smither & Peter Mulvey

06/07 Scythian

06/08 Comedian Henry Cho

06/09 The Ultimate Acoustic Rock Show feat. Pete Evick, Chad Stewart & Dean Cramer

06/11 John Hiatt (2nd Show Added By Popular Demand)

06/12 Rhett Miller of Old 97’s

06/13 The Blackbyrds

06/14 David Benoit With Big Band

06/15 Charles Esten

06/16 The Arcadian Wild (All Ages Matinee)

06/16 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties w. Soul Miners Union

06/17 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of The Police

06/18 Rams Head Presents Corinne Bailey Rae: Plum Red Lipstick Tour w/ Dixson

06/21 Judy Collins w. Oakland Rain

06/22 Paula Poundstone

06/23 The English Channel: America’s Premier British Invasion Band

06/25 Quinn Sullivan

06/26 Comedian-Psychic Peter Antoniou

06/27 LowDown Brass Band w. Kyle Sparkman

06/28 Phil Vassar: Hits & Heroes Tour

06/29 Greg Hawkes w. Eddie Japan Performing the Music of The Cars

06/30 Big Brother and the Holding Company

