March 19, 2023
Police-Fire

Anne Arundel County Police Officer Charged with DUI on St. Patrick’s Day

A detective with the Anne Arundel County Police has been charged with driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle on St. Patrick’s Day.

On March 17, 2023, at approximately 8:20 PM, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Ritchie Highway and Jones Station Road, Severna Park, Maryland.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had struck a sign. Officers detected signs of impairment on the part of the driver, who was placed under arrest and charged with Driving Under the Influence and other related traffic charges.

The driver was identified as Detective I. Preece, a 15-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division.

Preece has been administratively suspended with pay pending an Office of Professional Standards investigation.

Close Menu