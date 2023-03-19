March 19, 2023
Police-Fire

Pedestrian Killed in Beltway Crash in Anne Arundel County

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian last night in Anne Arundel County.

The deceased is identified as Deja Sharvon May, 26, of Baltimore. May was transported from the scene to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where she was later pronounced deceased.

May was the driver of a black Mazda CX-5 involved in a three-vehicle crash shortly after 9:20 p.m. last night on the outer loop of I-695 west of MD 295 in Linthicum Heights. May had a six-year-old passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The child was transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The driver of a Kia Optima was transported to St. Agnes Hospital for injuries sustained during the three-vehicle crash. The third vehicle involved in the crash was an Acura MDX. There were no other reported injuries.

Following the three-vehicle crash and for reasons unknown at this time, the driver of the Mazda CX-5, later identified as May, jumped over the concrete jersey wall and ran into oncoming traffic on the inner loop of I-695. A white 2006 Ford Explorer subsequently struck May. 

The driver of the Ford Explorer is identified as Ivan Dennis Wade, IV, 46, of Waldorf. Wade remained on the scene. He did not sustain any reported injuries from the crash.

Troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack and Annapolis Barrack responded to the scene. Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department also responded to assist. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with detours and road closures.

Troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack are investigating the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the fatal pedestrian crash investigation.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130. 

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

