New Exhibition Exploring the Social Impact of Memory Opens at Maryland Hall

Patricia Moss-Vreeland’s solo multimedia installation, In Search of Meaning: Memory Becomes Us illuminates the role that memory plays in relation to who we are. The show runs through May 21, at Maryland Hall in Annapolis, Maryland. Since receiving the Art-in-Science XIV Millennial commission in 1999 for her traveling exhibition, Memory-Connections Matter, Patricia Moss-Vreeland has been recognized as a pioneer for her work on memory. The show can be viewed in person during Gallery Hours (Wednesday & Fridays, 3:30-6:30 pm) and during ArtFest on Sunday, March 21, 1-4 pm. Virtual programming will accompany the exhibition including a partnership with Anne Arundel County Public Library.

In this exhibition, Moss-Vreeland premiers a new medium of video and poems, along with drawings, paintings and prints. Her works are metaphoric responses and reside in concert with the interlacing of science texts, connecting the personal to the universal.

In conversations memorialized in the exhibit, Moss-Vreeland and Dr. Dasa Zeithamova explore the function of the human brain to find meaning, the parallel universes of art and science, different ways of self-expression, and the importance of stepping out of our silos and forming relationships. For this new installation, Moss-Vreeland addresses the multi-sensory elements of memory and being human, giving more opportunities for making connections.

Moss-Vreeland asks the viewer to look at the social impact of memory, and involves herself with expanding the way we interact with art. This is expressed with her newest artworks and her ongoing conversations with Dr. Zeithamova.

Moss-Vreeland has exhibited her work at the Brooklyn Museum of Art, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the Institute of Contemporary Art. Her art resides in many permanent collections, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Art Institute of Chicago and The Norton Museum. Moss-Vreeland has exhibited at the Locks Gallery in Philadelphia for two decades and was selected through a national competition to design the Memorial Room for the Holocaust Museum Houston. In 1997, this permanent installation earned four awards. Moss-Vreeland’s work was included in The New York Hall of Science, Walter.O.Lecroy Gallery, Science Inspires Art: The Brain, 2015, and was invited to have a Solo Exhibition and talk, A Parallel Universe, Trinity College, Hartford, CT, April 2016, for their 25th Anniversary Event. She was interviewed for the Interalia Magazine’s Memory Networks Issue, September-October 2016. In 2018, her Solo Exhibition: Revelations and Transformation, Layers of Memory, was featured at the Penn Memory Center, Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine, Philadelphia, PA.

Patricia Moss-Vreeland has authored and designed the book, A Place for Memory: Where Art and Science Meet. She is also a TEDx speaker.

In Search of Meaning: Memory Becomes Us opens March 8 and runs through May 21, 2021. The exhibit can be viewed at Maryland Hall located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis, Maryland. Gallery Hours are Wednesdays and Fridays from 3:30-6:30 pm only. Masks are required for all guests for entrance.

For more information and updates on gallery hours, visit marylandhall.org.

