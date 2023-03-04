AACPS Offering Free Screening Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic

The AACPS Health Education Office will host two free public screenings of the documentary, Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic, to bring awareness to the online exploitation of young people. Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic is an investigation into the world of online grooming and sextortion – a present-day reality for one in seven children online. By unsealing the federal case of a top-gun pilot with hundreds of victims and interviewing survivors and their parents, this true-crime piece exposes an often-overlooked crime against children, the tactics of online predators, and the voices of parents and law enforcement poised to stop online child exploitation in its tracks.

Each screening will include the full film viewing, panel discussion, and community question-and-answer session. Due to the subject matter, the film is not suitable for audiences younger than middle school age, and students attending should be accompanied by an adult. A trailer for the film can be seen here.

The screenings are offered according to the following schedule:

Broadneck High School

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

6 p.m.

For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sextortion-the-hidden-pandemic-community-film-screening-tickets-558207893837

Meade High School

Thursday, May 11, 2023

6 p.m.

Ticket link will be announced at a later date.

Translation and childcare services will be available at no cost. Tickets for the screening and registration for translation and/or childcare services are available through the event link for each screening.

Next school year, portions of and topics related to the film will be a part of the secondary-level health education curriculum.

