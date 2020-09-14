Community Action Agency hires Dr. Lenny Howard as Director of Youth Development Services

The Community Action Agency of Anne Arundel County has announced that Lenny Howard, Ed.D, has been appointed as the Agency’s Director of Youth Development Services.

Dr. Howard joins the Agency bringing vast experience helping youth and young adults achieve academic goals, learn coping strategies for social and emotional management, build life skills, and foster character development. He has served as a school counselor and principal, executive coach and mental health counselor, and has been a college administrator and professor.

“Dr. Howard has a demonstrated passion for helping young people achieve success,” stated Dr. Charlestine R. Fairley, Chief Executive Officer of Community Action. “He is the right person to guide Youth Development Services as we expand our programming to benefit children and youth living in Anne Arundel County.”

Dr. Howard is providing full-time direction and leadership to the Agency’s comprehensive treatment, prevention, and education services for youth. He will oversee the addition of new and innovative programming developed to help youth navigate the challenges they face.

The Community Action Agency’s Youth Development Services has been serving children and youth, ages 5–24, since 1972. The Agency’s Youth Development Services office is located at the Stanton Center, 92 West Washington Street in Annapolis.

