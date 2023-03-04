March 5, 2023
Annapolis, US 50 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Arts Alive Turns 25 in 2023! Come Celebrate on September 8th! Noted Artist Cindy Fletcher Holden Creates Murals at Langton Green Community Farm   Elizabeth Gross Named Vice President of AAMC Foundation Southern High to Host Women in STEM Speaker Series Magic at Maggiano’s Little Italy
Life In The Area

Library to Celebrate National Women’s History Month

Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following programs in honor of Women’s History Month. Programs are for varied age groups, as noted below. 

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall 

Women in STEM 

Saturday, March 25 at 2 pm 

Young scientists will discover the accomplishments of famous women scientists through hands-on experiments inspired by their work. For Kids 

Eastport-Annapolis Neck 

Meet Mrs. Musterman, Milliner and Entrepreneur 

Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 pm  

Elizabeth Leah Reed describes the life of 20th-century Annapolitan and Main Street hat shop owner Mrs. Musterman, the history of millinery and the process of writing the book. For Adults 

Glen Burnie 

Women’s History Month Storytime 

Saturday, March 18 at 11 am  

Get a fresh perspective on the past at a storytime honoring trailblazing women and their achievements throughout history. For Preschoolers and Kids 

Linthicum 

Documentaries for Women’s History Month 

Tuesday, March 14 at 6:30 pm  

Enjoy some groundbreaking feminist documentaries including It Happens to Us (Recommended for ages 14+; 1971) and The Edge of Each Other’s Battles: The Vision of Audre Lorde (NR; 2002). For All Ages 

Rosie the Riveter Day 

Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 pm  

Take part in a special craft, story and activities! Rosie costumes are encouraged. For Kids 

Mountain Road  

Julia Child – Queen of Cuisine 

Thursday, March 9 at 7 pm 

Award-winning actress and Smithsonian Scholar Mary Ann Jung cooks up her own unique recipe for fun as the witty Julia Child. For All Ages 

Odenton  

Women in STEM Storytime 

Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 pm  

Join us for stories, songs and activities as we explore the wide world of science, technology, engineering, math and the women who helped shape it. For Preschoolers 

Severna Park  

Girl Power Hour 

Saturday, March 25 at 11 am  

Celebrate girl power with stories and activities. For Preschoolers and Kids 

Online Events 

Women in STEM: The James Webb Space Telescope 

Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 pm 

Baltimore’s Space Telescope Science Institute experts will share how they bring us the wonders of the James Webb Telescope and provide exciting STEM resources and activities for all ages.  

Fearless Females: Taking Courageous Action 

Thursday, March 16 at 7 pm  

This is an interactive workshop for individuals who identify as women to reach the next level of self-awareness and discover what it’s like to be unapologetically authentic. For Adults 

Previous Article

AACPS Offering Free Screening Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic

 Next Article

Profs and Pints: Those Who Left Ireland March 14th!
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ASO MW4

ASO MW4

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu