Library to Celebrate National Women’s History Month

Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following programs in honor of Women’s History Month. Programs are for varied age groups, as noted below.

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall

Women in STEM

Saturday, March 25 at 2 pm

Young scientists will discover the accomplishments of famous women scientists through hands-on experiments inspired by their work. For Kids

Eastport-Annapolis Neck

Meet Mrs. Musterman, Milliner and Entrepreneur

Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 pm

Elizabeth Leah Reed describes the life of 20th-century Annapolitan and Main Street hat shop owner Mrs. Musterman, the history of millinery and the process of writing the book. For Adults

Glen Burnie

Women’s History Month Storytime

Saturday, March 18 at 11 am

Get a fresh perspective on the past at a storytime honoring trailblazing women and their achievements throughout history. For Preschoolers and Kids

Linthicum

Documentaries for Women’s History Month

Tuesday, March 14 at 6:30 pm

Enjoy some groundbreaking feminist documentaries including It Happens to Us (Recommended for ages 14+; 1971) and The Edge of Each Other’s Battles: The Vision of Audre Lorde (NR; 2002). For All Ages

Rosie the Riveter Day

Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 pm

Take part in a special craft, story and activities! Rosie costumes are encouraged. For Kids

Mountain Road

Julia Child – Queen of Cuisine

Thursday, March 9 at 7 pm

Award-winning actress and Smithsonian Scholar Mary Ann Jung cooks up her own unique recipe for fun as the witty Julia Child. For All Ages

Odenton

Women in STEM Storytime

Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 pm

Join us for stories, songs and activities as we explore the wide world of science, technology, engineering, math and the women who helped shape it. For Preschoolers

Severna Park

Girl Power Hour

Saturday, March 25 at 11 am

Celebrate girl power with stories and activities. For Preschoolers and Kids

Online Events

Women in STEM: The James Webb Space Telescope

Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 pm

Baltimore’s Space Telescope Science Institute experts will share how they bring us the wonders of the James Webb Telescope and provide exciting STEM resources and activities for all ages.

Fearless Females: Taking Courageous Action

Thursday, March 16 at 7 pm

This is an interactive workshop for individuals who identify as women to reach the next level of self-awareness and discover what it’s like to be unapologetically authentic. For Adults

