May 13, 2024
Annapolis, US 64 F
Homestead Gardens
LATEST NEWS
Attorney General Investigating Police Pursuit Which Ended in Fatal Crash in Harwood

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal crash following a police pursuit that began in Calvert County and ended in Harwood, in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Monday morning.  

On May 13, 2024, during the overnight hours, Calvert County Sheriff’s deputies received multiple reports of cars being broken into in neighborhoods in the Huntingtown area. While investigating the crimes, deputies were alerted to a car driving in the area believed to be associated with the car break-ins.

At approximately 5:35 a.m., deputies attempted to stop the car in the area of Plum Point Road and Ridge Road in Huntingtown, but the car failed to stop. Deputies pursued the car for approximately 25 miles into Anne Arundel County where it collided with a pick-up truck at the intersection of Birdsville Road and Solomons Island Road in Harwood.

The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three occupants of the fleeing car were also taken to an area hospital. The front seat passenger, a juvenile female, was later pronounced dead. The driver suffered critical injuries, and the rear passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

The IID will generally release the name of the involved deputies within two business days of the incident, although that period may be extended if there is a specific reason to believe that an officer’s safety is at risk. The decedent’s identity is being withheld per juvenile privacy laws.   

The deputies were equipped with body-worn cameras. The IID will generally release body-worn camera footage within 20 business days of an incident. However, there may be situations where more than 20 days are necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if technical delays are caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or if family members need to view the video before it is released to the public.   

How to Play Blackjack at Bitcoin Casino?

