March 5, 2023
Annapolis, US 50 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Arts Alive Turns 25 in 2023! Come Celebrate on September 8th! Noted Artist Cindy Fletcher Holden Creates Murals at Langton Green Community Farm   Elizabeth Gross Named Vice President of AAMC Foundation Southern High to Host Women in STEM Speaker Series Magic at Maggiano’s Little Italy
Podcast

Local Business Spotlight: Chesapeake Cycling Club

If you like to get out in the fresh air and exercise, this episode is for you. Today, we ventured across the Bay Bridge to meet with Eric Griffioen with the Chesapeake Cycling Club. We met at Bark Barbecue Cafe (highly recommended) to talk all things cycling!

With a calendar of near-daily rides, Chesapeake Cycling Club, or C-3, makes it easy for people of all skill levels to get out on the roads. As an added bonus, while the roads are congested on the Western Shore of Maryland, the Eastern Shore is a cycler’s paradise.

If you are interested in checking the club out, a perfect time is on April 29th as they host their annual Tri-County Classic ride. You can choose from four versions–23, 38, 64, or 102 miles. And while that sounds like a lot, it is easier than you might think.

Bicycling is a fantastic way to see the beautiful Eastern Shore.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Previous Article

Visit Annapolis: March is NOT a Month for Boredom

 Next Article

AACPS Offering Free Screening Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ASO MW4

ASO MW4

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu