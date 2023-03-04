Local Business Spotlight: Chesapeake Cycling Club

If you like to get out in the fresh air and exercise, this episode is for you. Today, we ventured across the Bay Bridge to meet with Eric Griffioen with the Chesapeake Cycling Club. We met at Bark Barbecue Cafe (highly recommended) to talk all things cycling!

With a calendar of near-daily rides, Chesapeake Cycling Club, or C-3, makes it easy for people of all skill levels to get out on the roads. As an added bonus, while the roads are congested on the Western Shore of Maryland, the Eastern Shore is a cycler’s paradise.



If you are interested in checking the club out, a perfect time is on April 29th as they host their annual Tri-County Classic ride. You can choose from four versions–23, 38, 64, or 102 miles. And while that sounds like a lot, it is easier than you might think.

Bicycling is a fantastic way to see the beautiful Eastern Shore.



Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

