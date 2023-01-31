Banneker-Douglass Museum Celebrates Black History Month

The Banneker-Douglass Museum will celebrate Black History Month with a host of engaging and exciting events, focusing on the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) theme of “Black Resistance.”

As ASALH states, “African Americans have resisted historic and ongoing oppression,” and Banneker-Douglass Museum, as well as the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, aim to create spaces of learning and healing for all. Continuing to carry out the mission of preserving Maryland’s African American heritage, visitors and residents should take time during February to check-in with the Banneker-Douglass Museum for a transformative experience. The events are as follows:

PROGRAMS

MCAAHC Public Meeting

Monday, February 6, 2023 | 11:00am

Harriet Tubman Cultural Center

8045 Harriet Tubman Lane, Columbia, MD 21044

Join us for the Black History Month edition of the public meeting for the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture (MCAAHC)! This month’s public meeting will be hosted by Commissioner Cheryl McLeod, Esq. and Commissioner Melvin Kelly. We invite you to learn about the commission’s current events and initiatives.

Anne Arundel County EDI National Black History Month Lunch & Learn: Black Resistance

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | 12:00PM

Virtual via Zoom

Link to register: https://aacounty.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vJdp4s2DR4KfC72cOaRfkg

Join the Anne Arundel County Office of Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion (EDI) and the Diversity Council for a Lunch and Learn webinar recognizing Black History Month featuring Chanel Johnson, our very own Executive Director of Banneker-Douglass Museum and Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture. During this webinar, Pete Hill, Director of EDI, will chat with Chanel about the Black History Month theme of “Black Resistance”, the life of Frederick Douglass, our current exhibit, and more!

Portrait and Collage Activity

*Great for families and children!

Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 11:00AM – 2:30PM

Banneker-Douglass Museum

84 Franklin Street, Annapolis MD 21401

Join us for a Portrait and Collage Activity with Executive Director and Artist, Chanel C. Johnson. Families with children of all ages can drop-in to explore the museum’s Black history exhibitions and engage in a hands-on portrait and collage activity that celebrates Maryland Civil Rights leaders such as Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, and Thurgood Marshall.

Artist Talk Part I: The Radical Voice of Blackness Speaks of Resistance and Joy

Saturday, February 18, 2023 | 1:00PM – 3:00PM

Banneker-Douglass Museum

84 Franklin Street, Annapolis MD 21401

Link to register: https://bit.ly/BDMArtistTalkPt1

Join us for a panel discussion as we delve into contemporary African American art and the Black experience in America with selected exhibiting artists Devin Allen, Wesley Clark, and Chrystal Seawood from the current exhibition, The Radical Voice of Blackness Speaks of Resistance and Joy. The panel discussion will be moderated by Myrtis Bedolla, exhibit guest curator and renowned owner of Galerie Myrtis.

EXHIBITIONS

The Radical Voice of Blackness Speaks of Resistance and Joy

On display through September 30, 2023

Guest curated by Myrtis Bedolla of Galerie Myrtis, The Radical Voice of Blackness Speaks of Resistance and Joy presents fine art by seventeen Black Maryland-based artists, including the Banneker-Douglass Museum’s Fine Art Collection, to examine historic and contemporary themes of Black joy and healing created in opposition to and despite oppression.

Deep Roots, Rising Waters: A Celebration of African Americans in Maryland

Permanent Exhibit

This exhibition provides an overview of African American history in Maryland from 1633 through present day. Learn how African Americans throughout Maryland made lasting changes for all Americans.

Learn more about current exhibitions here: https://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/exhibitions/ .

