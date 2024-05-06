May 6, 2024
Annapolis, US 68 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Corinne Bailey Rae Live in Annapolis 2024: A Musical Journey of Chart-Toppers and Awards Two-Year-Old Survives Shooting in Severn, Detectives Investigating Overnight Construction on Severn River Bridge Until May 8th Moms Are the Best! Take Her to Brunch! Here Are 13 Spots Near Annapolis 7 Ways To Find The Best Vape Deals On E-Juice This Summer?
Local News

Moms Are the Best! Take Her to Brunch! Here Are 13 Spots Near Annapolis

As Mother’s Day approaches, planning the perfect day for the special women in our lives becomes a top priority. What better way to celebrate than starting the day with a fantastic brunch? Whether you’re looking for a cozy café or a fantastic restaurant, the right brunch spot can set the tone for a day filled with appreciation and “mom”eries!

From classic settings with panoramic views to trendy eateries with unique menus, we’ve rounded up a dozen (plus 1) brunch spots in the area to ensure your Mother’s Day is as exceptional as the lady you’re celebrating. Reservations are suggested if not required at all!

  • Knoxie’s Table – Offering a special Mother’s Day buffet at 10:00 am, 12:30 pm, and 3:00 pm, and a la carte dining from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Reservations are required.
  • Rams Head Tavern – 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Free mimosa with entrée and a packet of flower seeds for all moms!
  • Pusser’s Caribbean Grille – Celebrating Mother’s Day at the Annapolis waterfront with brunch, a view, and tropical drinks. Reservations are suggested.
  • Skipper’s Pier – Located in the waterside town of Deale, MD, offering brunch selections especially for Mother’s Day. Open 9 am – 8 pm. Brunch is 10:00 am to 2:30 pm.
  • Pirates Cove – Serving Sunday Brunch waterside in Galesville, MD from 10 am – 1 pm. Transient slips available.
  • Harry Browne’s – An Annapolis tradition for 43 years, offering views of the Maryland State House and classic American fare. Reservations recommended.
  • Severn Inn – Serving the best seafood Annapolis has to offer and scenic dining on the Severn River. Brunch Buffet for Mother’s Day served 10:00 am until 2:30 pm. Reservations are a must.
  • Mother’s Peninsula Grill – Fun, casual, and scratch kitchen. Brunch is served 10:00 am to 2:00 pm featuring their amazing salted caramel French Toast!
  • Caroll’s Creek Cafe – Famous for celebrating special milestones, with fantastic views of the Annapolis city front. Special brunch menu served 10:00 am to noon. And then a special dinner menu from noon on!
  • Garten – Taking inspiration from ‘biergartens’, offering brunch favorites like Smoked Salmon Potato Cakes and Challah French Toast. Open Sundays from 11 am – 3 pm.
  • Harvest Thyme Tavern – One of the only brunch spots in Davidsonville, curating best-in-class cocktails and brunch favorites. Brunch is served 9:30 am – 3 pm.
  • Miss Shirley’s Cafe Annapolis – Consistently voted one of the best brunch spots in Annapolis.
  • Ashling Kitchen & Bar – Eclectic menu for Mother’s Day sure to please everyone. Brunch is served 9:30 am to 2:00 pm.

Red denotes personal favorite!

Each spot on our top 13 list offers something unique, whether it’s their culinary creativity, the ambiance, or their service.

Here’s to mom!

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

7 Ways To Find The Best Vape Deals On E-Juice This Summer?

 Next Article

Overnight Construction on Severn River Bridge Until May 8th

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events

ABC Events

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu