Moms Are the Best! Take Her to Brunch! Here Are 13 Spots Near Annapolis

As Mother’s Day approaches, planning the perfect day for the special women in our lives becomes a top priority. What better way to celebrate than starting the day with a fantastic brunch? Whether you’re looking for a cozy café or a fantastic restaurant, the right brunch spot can set the tone for a day filled with appreciation and “mom”eries!
From classic settings with panoramic views to trendy eateries with unique menus, we’ve rounded up a dozen (plus 1) brunch spots in the area to ensure your Mother’s Day is as exceptional as the lady you’re celebrating. Reservations are suggested if not required at all!
- Knoxie’s Table – Offering a special Mother’s Day buffet at 10:00 am, 12:30 pm, and 3:00 pm, and a la carte dining from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Reservations are required.
- Rams Head Tavern – 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Free mimosa with entrée and a packet of flower seeds for all moms!
- Pusser’s Caribbean Grille – Celebrating Mother’s Day at the Annapolis waterfront with brunch, a view, and tropical drinks. Reservations are suggested.
- Skipper’s Pier – Located in the waterside town of Deale, MD, offering brunch selections especially for Mother’s Day. Open 9 am – 8 pm. Brunch is 10:00 am to 2:30 pm.
- Pirates Cove – Serving Sunday Brunch waterside in Galesville, MD from 10 am – 1 pm. Transient slips available.
- Harry Browne’s – An Annapolis tradition for 43 years, offering views of the Maryland State House and classic American fare. Reservations recommended.
- Severn Inn – Serving the best seafood Annapolis has to offer and scenic dining on the Severn River. Brunch Buffet for Mother’s Day served 10:00 am until 2:30 pm. Reservations are a must.
- Mother’s Peninsula Grill – Fun, casual, and scratch kitchen. Brunch is served 10:00 am to 2:00 pm featuring their amazing salted caramel French Toast!
- Caroll’s Creek Cafe – Famous for celebrating special milestones, with fantastic views of the Annapolis city front. Special brunch menu served 10:00 am to noon. And then a special dinner menu from noon on!
- Garten – Taking inspiration from ‘biergartens’, offering brunch favorites like Smoked Salmon Potato Cakes and Challah French Toast. Open Sundays from 11 am – 3 pm.
- Harvest Thyme Tavern – One of the only brunch spots in Davidsonville, curating best-in-class cocktails and brunch favorites. Brunch is served 9:30 am – 3 pm.
- Miss Shirley’s Cafe Annapolis – Consistently voted one of the best brunch spots in Annapolis.
- Ashling Kitchen & Bar – Eclectic menu for Mother’s Day sure to please everyone. Brunch is served 9:30 am to 2:00 pm.
Red denotes personal favorite!
Each spot on our top 13 list offers something unique, whether it’s their culinary creativity, the ambiance, or their service.
Here’s to mom!